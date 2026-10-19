Iyan Aladuke has shared a cryptic message amid online discussions about her ex-husband, Femi Adebayo, and actress Funke Akindele

The conversation followed a video showing the two Nollywood stars exchanging pleasantries at Wumi Toriola’s son Zion’s birthday party

Iyan Aladuke posted a picture on her Instagram story without explicitly stating what prompted the message

Omotayo Sanusi, the former wife of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, has shared a cryptic message amid online chatter surrounding her ex-husband and actress Funke Akindele.

Known popularly as Iyan Aladuke, Sanusi posted a picture on her Instagram story with the caption, “Me because nothing shock me anymore.”

Iyanaladuke shares a cryptic message amid online chatter surrounding her ex-husband and actress Funke Akindele. Photos: @omotayoadukeade1/@funkejenifaakindele/@femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Her post came after footage of the actor and Akindele at the birthday party of their colleague Wumi Toriola’s son began circulating online.

Although Sanusi did not directly mention either actor in her post, the timing has drawn attention amid discussions surrounding the trending video.

Femi Adebayo and Funke Akindele's interaction

The birthday celebration took place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, bringing together several familiar faces from the Yoruba movie industry.

Among those present were Adebayo and Akindele, who were seen greeting colleagues and exchanging pleasantries at the event.

The footage subsequently attracted attention online, with viewers discussing the interaction between the two actors.

While the occasion was organised to celebrate young Zion, clips from the party shifted some of the online conversation towards the Nollywood stars in attendance.

However, the available footage does not establish anything beyond their public interaction at the celebration.

Femi Adebayo separated from Iyanaladuke in 2025. Photo: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng