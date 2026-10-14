Tayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyan Aladuke, unveiled her new eatery, Iyan Aladuke Express, in Yaba on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The launch came just days after her ex-husband, Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, opened a multi-million naira creative hub in Ikeja

The new eatery marks a fresh start for Iyan Aladuke, who previously cried out online after men with firearms shut down her former business premises

Tayo Sanusi, widely recognised by her popular alias Iyan Aladuke, has launched a brand new eatery in Yaba just days after her ex-husband, Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, made headlines with his own business opening.

The eatery, named Iyan Aladuke Express, was officially unveiled on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, when the businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share a video introducing her followers to the new location. In the clip, she announced that she was on her way to Yaba to check out the new spot.

Reactions as Femi Adebayo's ex-wife Iyan Aladuke opens new eatery days after actor's hub launch. Photo credit@femiadebayosalami/@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

Iyan Aladuke Express comes after a difficult period

The launch carries added significance given what Iyan Aladuke endured just months earlier. The mother of one had publicly spoken out after armed men shut down what appeared to be a previous business premises.

The mother of one shared her distress with fans online, who rallied around her with support. At the time, many pointed accusing fingers at Femi Adebayo, alleging he had reclaimed the property following their separation, though no confirmed statement addressed those claims directly.

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife Iyan Aladuke opens new eatery, shares good news. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

Her comeback appears deliberate. When news of Femi Adebayo's multi-million naira creative hub in Ikeja broke in October, Iyan Aladuke herself responded, saying her goodwill was still speaking for her even after the marriage ended.

Here is the Instagram video of the chef and her new business:

Fans celebrate the new opening

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and followers after she announced the new eatery:

@dailyessentials_bysleame wrote:

"Congratulations my sis, barka lau fil"

@goldie_beeh reacted:

"This your advert mad o, congratulations."

@ibironkefabrics_andmore commented:

"Congratulations omo iyami Adukemi more grace and massive sales."

@rukayat.oyekan said:

"May God bless you abundantly."

@ojulewastudio shared:

"Clock it on my way there "

@thelordismyshephard wrote:

"Huge congratulations darling"

Netizen shares observation about Iyan Aladuke

Legit.ng reported that a concerned netizen sparked reactions online after weighing in on the kind of friends surrounding Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyan Aladuke, following their highly publicised breakup.

In a video circulating on social media, the content creator questioned whether the people around her were offering the right advice and support during the difficult period. The netizen also suggested that Iyan Aladuke’s behaviour on social media since the separation was reinforcing the very issues that may have contributed to the end of her marriage, although the claims remain the commentator’s personal opinion.

The video generated heated debate among social media users, with followers expressing different views about Iyanaduke’s actions and the influence of her friends. While some agreed that she might benefit from advice encouraging her to maintain her privacy and focus on healing, others argued that she deserves the freedom to express herself following the end of her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng