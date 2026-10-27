Lamine Yamal's little brother Keyne, 4, attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium to support the Barcelona star

Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive year but finished third overall as Harry Kane claimed the top prize

Keyne was caught on camera dozing off in his seat as delays stretched the ceremony late into the evening

Lamine Yamal may not have walked away with the Ballon d'Or, but his four-year-old brother Keyne became the unlikely star of the night at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The Barcelona and Spain winger finished third in the overall standings, with Harry Kane claiming the top prize. Yamal did, however, collect the Kopa Trophy, taking home the award for the best young player in the world for a third successive year.

Picture of Lamine Yamal's 4-Year-Old brother dozing off at the Ballon d'Or ceremony trends. Credit: lamineyamal/sheilaebana

Source: Instagram

Keyne Yamal steals the show

Keyne had made the trip to London to cheer on his big brother at the glittering ceremony, but the long and delay-hit event proved too much for the toddler. He was spotted fast asleep in his seat, completely unbothered by the star-studded crowd around him.

The moment quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans finding the whole thing utterly adorable and deeply relatable.

Lamine Yamal's 4-year-old brother attends Ballon d'Or ceremony. Credit: lamineyamal

Source: Getty Images

The viral pictures of Lamine Yamal's younger brother at the Ballon d'Or ceremony are below:

Reactions to Keyne Yamal falling asleep

The reactions poured in almost immediately, with supporters unable to resist commenting on the sleepy youngster:

@hamsik_bh wrote:

"Lil bro just wanna go home😭"

@lnasery86 commented:

"🤣🤣 The dad was so stressed on the carpet too, I was dying🤣"

@jayohbirch said:

"lol 😂 he just wanna be home watching cartoons"

@champ_____xx joked:

"Me when I attend party and they don't share jollof"

@ts_fidelis_ added:

"Lil bro just wanna go home and play Fortnite 😂"

@mutangana_5 chimed in:

"Maybe he knows that big bro's not going to win the ballon d'or and can't hide it like everybody else"

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the main prize, Yamal's Kopa Trophy win ensured the night was not without its celebrations. For Keyne, though, the real priority was clearly a comfortable bed and a good night's rest.

Burna Boy's speech at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Legit.ng also reported that Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy made history as the first Nigerian artiste to present an award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Burna Boy presented the Sócrates Award to Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka. The Sócrates Award is given to footballers who use their platform and influence to drive meaningful humanitarian change.

He also shared his big dream about Nigerian football during his speech.

Source: Legit.ng