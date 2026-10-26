Davido was spraying cash on cultural singers after an event when chaos suddenly broke out around him

Agbero, aka street boys, reportedly disrupted the performance, drawing the immediate attention of OBO's security detail

One of Davido's bodyguards was spotted apparently reaching for a bottle as the tension around the star escalated

Davido's post-event outing took an unexpected turn after a relaxed moment of cultural appreciation descended into chaos, with his security team forced to step in when things got heated.

The superstar, widely known as OBO, had been in good spirits after an event, pausing to enjoy a live performance by cultural singers.

Davido’s bodyguard reacts as street boys interrupt singer during event outing. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a gesture that reflected his well-known generosity, he began spraying cash on the performers, turning what was already a vibrant atmosphere into a celebratory spectacle.

However, the mood shifted sharply when a group of agbero boys reportedly began disrupting the performance, unsettling the space around the entertainer.

The intrusion appeared to agitate those around Davido, and the incident quickly spiralled from a joyful cultural moment into a tense standoff.

Footage from the scene, captured at what appeared to be an outdoor nighttime venue surrounded by a dense crowd and security personnel, showed one of Davido's bodyguards reacting aggressively.

The guard was seen appearing to reach for a bottle, seemingly prepared to use it as the situation threatened to get out of hand.

Street boys interrupt Davido’s moment at event as bodyguard’s actions draw attention. Credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

The clip, which circulated widely on Instagram on 26 October 2026, drew significant attention online, with viewers reacting both to the bodyguard's swift response and the broader contrast between what began as a warm cultural exchange and ended in near-confrontation.

Davido's security team has long had a reputation for maintaining firm control around the artist, and this incident appeared to reinforce that image. While OBO remained focused on appreciating the performers, his team moved quickly to prevent the disorder from escalating further.

Watch the moment Davido's bodyguard reacted as agbero boys disrupted the cultural performance:

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Davido in a recent post online.

Chiefpriest shared a picture of the singer posing by his father's private jet. He also included a subtle shade in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng