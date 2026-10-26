Canada Releases List of Schools Foreigners Can Attend to Get Work Permit After Graduation
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has published names of approved institutions across Alberta and British Columbia
- Nigerian students planning to study in Canada may use the list to identify pathways to post-graduation employment
- Admission to a listed institution alone does not guarantee eligibility for a post-graduation work permit
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Canada has published a list of designated learning institutions offering programmes that may qualify international students for a post-graduation work permit, providing prospective applicants with guidance on studying and working in the country.
The list, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), identifies approved institutions and indicates whether they offer eligible programmes.
However, not every course offered by a designated learning institution qualifies graduates for a PGWP.
A PGWP allows eligible international graduates to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies. The permit can also help graduates gain Canadian work experience that may be relevant to future immigration applications.
What Canada's PGWP list means for Nigerians
For Nigerians planning to study in Canada, the list provides a starting point for identifying institutions whose programmes may offer a pathway to post-study employment.
The institutions listed include universities, colleges and specialised aviation schools in Alberta and British Columbia.
Schools in Alberta
- Adventure Aviation, Grande Prairie
- Alberta Bible College, Calgary
- Alberta University of the Arts, Calgary
- Ambrose University, Calgary
- Athabasca University, Athabasca and Edmonton
- Bow Valley College, Calgary
- Burman University, Lacombe
- CFI Flight Academy, Claresholm and Okotoks
- University of Calgary, Calgary
- University of Lethbridge, Calgary and Lethbridge
- Vanguard College, Edmonton
Schools in British Columbia
- Acadia College, Langley
- Acsenda School of Management, Vancouver
- Adler University, Vancouver
- Alexander College, Burnaby and Vancouver
- British Columbia Institute of Technology, Burnaby, North Vancouver, Richmond and Vancouver
- Camosun College, Victoria
- Canadian Aviation College, Pitt Meadows
- Canadian Flight Centre (CFC), Kamloops and Pitt Meadows
- Capilano University, North Vancouver and Sechelt
- Chinook Helicopters (1982) Ltd., Abbotsford
- University of Northern British Columbia, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel and Terrace
- University of Victoria, Victoria
- University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Mission
- Vancouver Aviation College, Pitt Meadows
- Vancouver Community College, Vancouver
- Vancouver Island University, Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville and Powell River
- Victoria Flying Club, Victoria
- Western Community College, Abbotsford, Surrey and Prince George
- Yorkville University, Vancouver
Other schools by province can be found here.
Requirements for obtaining a post-graduation work permit
Admission to a designated learning institution does not automatically make an international student eligible for a PGWP. Applicants must meet all applicable requirements set by IRCC.
These include general eligibility conditions and requirements based on the level and type of study programme. Depending on the applicant's circumstances and programme, language proficiency and field-of-study requirements may also apply.
Canada lists 2 documents Nigerians need to claim citizenship
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians seeking Canadian citizenship through a parent, grandparent or earlier ancestor must now submit two specific documents or risk having their applications stall under rules updated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
The revised guidelines require applicants to provide records issued directly by the original issuing authority, such as a civil registry, vital statistics office or government archive.
Documents sourced from genealogy websites may assist with tracing family history but are no longer accepted as standalone primary evidence.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.