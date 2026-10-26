Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has published names of approved institutions across Alberta and British Columbia

Nigerian students planning to study in Canada may use the list to identify pathways to post-graduation employment

Admission to a listed institution alone does not guarantee eligibility for a post-graduation work permit

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Canada has published a list of designated learning institutions offering programmes that may qualify international students for a post-graduation work permit, providing prospective applicants with guidance on studying and working in the country.

The list, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), identifies approved institutions and indicates whether they offer eligible programmes.

Nigerians seeking to study in Canada can check these schools for post-study work opportunities Photo: Canada

Source: Getty Images

However, not every course offered by a designated learning institution qualifies graduates for a PGWP.

A PGWP allows eligible international graduates to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies. The permit can also help graduates gain Canadian work experience that may be relevant to future immigration applications.

What Canada's PGWP list means for Nigerians

For Nigerians planning to study in Canada, the list provides a starting point for identifying institutions whose programmes may offer a pathway to post-study employment.

The institutions listed include universities, colleges and specialised aviation schools in Alberta and British Columbia.

Schools in Alberta

Adventure Aviation, Grande Prairie

Alberta Bible College, Calgary

Alberta University of the Arts, Calgary

Ambrose University, Calgary

Athabasca University, Athabasca and Edmonton

Bow Valley College, Calgary

Burman University, Lacombe

CFI Flight Academy, Claresholm and Okotoks

University of Calgary, Calgary

University of Lethbridge, Calgary and Lethbridge

Vanguard College, Edmonton

Schools in British Columbia

Acadia College, Langley

Acsenda School of Management, Vancouver

Adler University, Vancouver

Alexander College, Burnaby and Vancouver

British Columbia Institute of Technology, Burnaby, North Vancouver, Richmond and Vancouver

Camosun College, Victoria

Canadian Aviation College, Pitt Meadows

Canadian Flight Centre (CFC), Kamloops and Pitt Meadows

Capilano University, North Vancouver and Sechelt

Chinook Helicopters (1982) Ltd., Abbotsford

University of Northern British Columbia, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel and Terrace

University of Victoria, Victoria

University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and Mission

Vancouver Aviation College, Pitt Meadows

Vancouver Community College, Vancouver

Vancouver Island University, Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville and Powell River

Victoria Flying Club, Victoria

Western Community College, Abbotsford, Surrey and Prince George

Yorkville University, Vancouver

Other schools by province can be found here.

Canada lists colleges, universities and aviation schools with PGWP-eligible programmes Photo: Nurp

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for obtaining a post-graduation work permit

Admission to a designated learning institution does not automatically make an international student eligible for a PGWP. Applicants must meet all applicable requirements set by IRCC.

These include general eligibility conditions and requirements based on the level and type of study programme. Depending on the applicant's circumstances and programme, language proficiency and field-of-study requirements may also apply.

Canada lists 2 documents Nigerians need to claim citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians seeking Canadian citizenship through a parent, grandparent or earlier ancestor must now submit two specific documents or risk having their applications stall under rules updated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The revised guidelines require applicants to provide records issued directly by the original issuing authority, such as a civil registry, vital statistics office or government archive.

Documents sourced from genealogy websites may assist with tracing family history but are no longer accepted as standalone primary evidence.

Source: Legit.ng