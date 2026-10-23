American rapper Ace Nh asked a judge to sentence him to death over the 2023 killing of his pregnant girlfriend

In a handwritten letter filed on October 12, 2026, the 25-year-old urged his lawyers to respect his wishes and avoid challenging the jury’s recommendation

Sims was five months pregnant when she was shot dead in January 2023. Adams is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1, 2026

An American rapper has made an unusual request to a judge ahead of his sentencing for the killing of his pregnant girlfriend.

Billy Bennett Adams III, popularly known as Ace Nh, has asked a Florida court to sentence him to death for the 2023 murder of Alana Sims, 22, according to court documents, reports FOX 13 Bay.

Sims was five months pregnant when she was shot by Ace Nh. Photo: @fox30/IG.

Source: Instagram

The rapper communicated his wishes in a handwritten letter filed on October 12, 2026, addressed to Hillsborough County Court Judge Mark R. Wolfe.

In the letter, Adams also instructed his lawyers to respect his decision as he prepares to return to court.

Rapper writes unusual letter to judge

“I don’t have an issue with the death penalty and I have asked my lawyers to respect my wishes when we go to court,” Adams wrote.

He added that he wanted the judge to impose the punishment recommended by the jury during the penalty phase of his trial.

“When we go to court on December 1st I want to be sentenced to what the jury already recommended during the penalty phase of the trial,” he stated.

The jury voted 8-4 in favour of the death penalty, meeting the threshold under Florida law.

Adams’ defence had challenged the application of a legal change that lowered the number of jurors required to recommend capital punishment from 12 to eight.

What happened to Adams’ pregnant girlfriend?

Court documents state that Sims was five months pregnant with Adams’ child when she was shot in the head on January 30, 2023. Her two-year-old child was reportedly in the backseat of her parked car when she was found.

According to court records, Adams was reportedly reluctant to remain in Sims’ life and was not ready to have a child. Prosecutors also alleged that he had told another woman, Lakenya Brantley, about his plan before the shooting.

The rapper’s sentencing is scheduled for December 1, 2026, while his case is due for review on October 27.

Ace Nh tells the judge in his case to sentence him to death. Photo: @fox30bay/IG.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng