Couples applying for a US marriage-based green card must prove to the USCIS that their marriage is genuine and not intended to obtain immigration benefits

Applicants can provide joint bank statements, tax returns, shared housing documents, insurance policies and affidavits from people who know their relationship

USCIS also checks the consistency and timing of submitted documents, and couples may be interviewed to verify their relationship

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Couples seeking a US green card through marriage must provide evidence that their relationship is genuine and that they intend to build a life together, as immigration authorities continue to scrutinise applications for possible fraud.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) examines marriage-based immigration petitions to determine whether couples entered their unions in good faith or primarily to obtain immigration benefits.

US Green Card: Documents foreign Couples Need to Prove Their Marriage is Genuine

Source: UGC

Although a valid marriage certificate confirms that a marriage is legally recognised, it does not automatically prove that the relationship is genuine.

Applicants must submit additional documents showing that they share financial responsibilities, live together or have made other commitments consistent with a real marriage.

What USCIS looks for in marriage-based applications

Under the rules governing marriage-based immigration petitions, officers assess whether couples genuinely intended to establish a life together when they married.

The assessment focuses on evidence of a shared life rather than how romantic a relationship appears or how partners choose to organise their household.

Before submitting supporting relationship documents, applicants must provide a civil marriage certificate and evidence that any previous marriages involving either spouse have legally ended.

The petition must also include proof of the sponsoring spouse's US citizenship or lawful permanent resident status, as applicable.

Financial records and proof of a shared home

Joint financial documents are among the important forms of evidence couples can submit to demonstrate that their marriage is genuine.

These include statements from joint bank accounts, shared credit card records and tax returns filed as a married couple. Insurance policies naming a spouse as a beneficiary can also help establish that partners have made long-term financial arrangements together.

Evidence of a shared residence is another important consideration. Documents such as a jointly signed rental agreement, property deed, utility bills and official correspondence showing the same residential address can help demonstrate that a couple lives together.

Where a rental agreement contains only one spouse's name, a letter from the landlord confirming that both partners occupy the property may provide additional support.

Couples can also submit sworn statements from people familiar with their relationship, including relatives, friends, colleagues and religious leaders.

These affidavits should contain the writer's full name, address, date and place of birth, as well as details explaining how the person knows the couple and what they know about the marriage.

Statements describing specific interactions or events, supported by dates where possible, can provide more meaningful information than general declarations that the marriage is genuine.

Common mistakes that could attract scrutiny

The timing and consistency of submitted documents can influence how immigration officers assess an application.

For instance, a couple whose joint bank account, insurance policy and rental agreement were all established shortly before filing their petition may face additional questions about the circumstances surrounding those arrangements.

Providing a combination of older and recent records can help demonstrate that the relationship and shared commitments existed over time.

Applicants should also ensure that information on their immigration forms matches the details in their supporting documents.

Differences involving residential addresses, employment information or the dates they began living together could lead to requests for additional evidence or further scrutiny.

US Green Card: Documents foreign Couples Need to Prove Their Marriage is Genuine

Source: UGC

Couples may also be required to attend an interview as part of the application process. Preparing copies of previously submitted documents and bringing updated evidence of their shared life can help them answer questions accurately and consistently.

Ultimately, applicants should submit genuine, well-organised evidence that reflects their actual relationship rather than relying solely on a marriage certificate or documents obtained shortly before applying.

Source: Legit.ng