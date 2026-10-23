Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s heartfelt message to his wife, Adokiye, has resurfaced following his death at 57

While celebrating 23 years of marriage, the actor praised his wife’s sacrifices, patience, and dedication to their family

The actor is survived by his wife and three children, following the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in 2024

The final touching words Nollywood actor Francis Duru wrote about his wife, Adokiye, have taken on a deeper meaning following his death at the age of 57.

The veteran actor’s anniversary post has resurfaced amid mourning after his family announced that he passed away following a brief illness.

Francis Duru celebrated his wife Adokiye on their 23rd anniversary. Photos: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the emotional message, Duru celebrated 23 years of marriage and expressed gratitude to his wife for standing by him and helping to build their family.

His words offered a glimpse into the appreciation he had for the woman who shared more than two decades of his life.

Francis Duru praises wife’s sacrifices

Celebrating their anniversary, the actor thanked Adokiye for her patience, perseverance, and sacrifices for their family.

“It's 23 years stuck together, glued together...looks like yesterday,” he wrote.

Duru went on to acknowledge the role his wife played in their home, describing her as their “anchor” and “strong tower”.

“DOX THANK YOU SO MUCH for making it so worthwhile..your tolerance, perseverance, your endless sacrifice for the family..father in all YOU REMAIN OUR ANCHOR...OUR STRONG TOWER,” he wrote.

The actor also expressed gratitude for their children and the life they had built together, thanking God for blessing him with a good wife and a great family.

Francis Duru leaves behind wife and children

Duru’s family announced his death, stating that he passed away after a brief illness. They did not provide further details about the illness.

The actor is survived by Adokiye and their three children. The family previously endured the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in 2024.

Read the Instagram post of Francis Duru speaking about his wife here:

Francis Duru died after a brief illness, according to a family statement. Photo: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities. Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng