Celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi was stopped at the entrance of Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding by security

Footage of the incident went viral on X and Instagram, sparking a wave of reactions from Nigerians online

Neither Seyi Vodi nor Zlatan Ibile's representatives have addressed what happened at the star-studded ceremony

Celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi found himself in an awkward situation on Saturday, October 24, 2026, after security personnel blocked him from entering the traditional wedding ceremony of Afrobeats act Zlatan Ibile and his bride Davita Lamai.

Videos of the moment circulated widely on X and Instagram, showing Vodi, founder of the Vodi Group, being stopped at the venue entrance and asked to present an access tag before he could be admitted.

Celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi is denied entry at singer Zlatan Ibile’s traditional wedding ceremony. Photo: seyivodi/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Whether he was eventually let in remains unclear, as neither his camp nor Zlatan's team has addressed the matter publicly.

The ceremony itself was a lavish affair attended by celebrities including Afrobeats star Davido, 9ice, other singers, content creators like Carter Efe, GehGeh, and other public figures within and outside the entertainment industry.

Zlatan arrived in a cream robe layered with a textured ivory coat trimmed with hand-stitched red beadwork at the shoulders and hem, complemented by coral beads, an ivory ceremonial cap and a carved wooden staff.

His bride, Davita, wore an outfit adorned with red crystal beads arranged in lattice patterns, paired with a traditional braided crown, layered coral necklaces, a sheer crimson veil and a black horsehair fly whisk, the red tones in both outfits creating a deliberate visual harmony.

Born Seyi Adekunle, Vodi is a well-known figure in Nigerian fashion circles, celebrated for his bespoke designs and high-profile clientele through the Vodi Group.

Watch Bouncers deny Seyi Vodi entry at Zlatan Ibile’s wedding in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Seyi Vodi's awkward situation

The clip stirred considerable debate online, with many Nigerians siding with the security team rather than the designer.

Reactions ranged from amusement to outright support for the bouncers' professionalism.

@thatuglyblogger wrote:

"He is just doing his job biko. we take alot of things for granted in this country"

@dmegy commented:

"Seyi vodi should have just get his card… I love the security guy doing his job. This is hat we need as a Nigerian"

@Akintolu1 was blunter:

"Good for him. Lawlessness is a disease that needs to be purged. You know a pass is needed but you want to form big man because you overestimate your importance."

@teegulf raised a different angle:

"It doesn't matter who he is if he doesnt have the access tag? What if Zlatan deliberately did not invite him? I am just saying though. That is the event planner's fault. Kudos to the security."

@guner4va added:

"Very professional security guy I nor send your papa if I nor see tag for your hand 👏👏👏"

@therealdotun1 offered a more measured take:

"Well, probably he does not know him. But then again, he is only doing his job. And I don't even think he is wearing the color of the day."

@Biggest_Pappy69 simply noted:

"They can't know everybody. They're human also and they are following the order been given"

Seyi Vodi’s encounter with wedding security sparks reactions as Nigerians debate his denied entry at Zlatan Ibile’s wedding. Photo: seyivodi/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shares where he took Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of rapper Zlatan Ibile visiting a location in Banana Island, Lagos, ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

He revealed that the outing was arranged to invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, to the couple’s wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest described the gesture as a sign of love and brotherhood, adding that he was ready to support the couple as they prepared to celebrate their union.

Source: Legit.ng