The UK government has mentioned a special settlement route for former Gurkha soldiers and Hong Kong military unit veterans discharged before 1 July 1997

Eligible applicants must generally show at least four years of continuous service, though exceptions exist for those holding war pensions or gallantry medals

The policy was extended in March 2023 to cover Hong Kong military unit veterans and their families, mirroring an existing concession for Gurkhas

The United Kingdom (UK) has confirmed a dedicated immigration settlement route for two categories of former military personnel who served in British forces before 1 July 1997, granting eligible veterans and their families a pathway to live permanently in the country.

According to official UK government guidance, the scheme covers pre-1997 Gurkha veterans and Hong Kong military unit veterans. Both groups must generally demonstrate at least four years of continuous service, although those in receipt of a war pension or a gallantry medal may qualify under different conditions.

The UK mentions the groups of former military personnel who qualify for settlement in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under UK settlement route

The first qualifying group consists of Nepali nationals who served in the Brigade of Gurkhas within the British Army and received their discharge before 1 July 1997.

The second group covers Chinese nationals who were locally enlisted in Hong Kong and served in either the Hong Kong Military Service Corps or the Hong Kong Squadron of the Royal Navy, also discharged before the same date.

In March 2023, the federal government announced it would extend the concession that had long been in place for Gurkhas and their families to include Hong Kong military unit veterans and their families as well. That decision effectively brought the two groups under a shared framework for the first time.

UK: How the policy was extended

Prior to 2023, the settlement concession applied solely to former Gurkha soldiers. The government's decision to broaden the scope recognised the service of Hong Kong-based military personnel who had been locally enlisted into British armed forces before the territory's handover to China. Family members of qualifying veterans in both categories are also covered under the route.

The settlement pathway sits outside the standard points-based immigration system and is specifically tailored to reflect the unique circumstances of veterans who served under British command but were not automatically entitled to settle in the UK upon discharge.

Read the full UK government guidance on the settlement route for Gurkha and Hong Kong military unit veterans.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) mentioned young foreigners eligible for its 1-year paid military scheme.

UK announces 3 new routes for refugees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the reopening of its refugee resettlement scheme and three new legal routes for refugees seeking to live and work in the country.

With places expected to start in the hundreds and rise into the low thousands, the routes offer eligible refugees a five-year path to permanent settlement—while the UK steps up efforts to deter dangerous small-boat crossings.

Source: Legit.ng