The UK government published a temporary shortage list covering 70 job roles that foreigners can use to apply for a Skilled Worker visa

The list, published by UK Visas and Immigration, includes roles spanning construction, IT, engineering, finance, and the creative industries

Applicants must follow four specific steps outlined on the official gov.uk portal to be eligible for the visa under the temporary shortage route

The UK government has outlined a clear four-step process for foreigners who want to apply for a Skilled Worker visa through the temporary shortage route, which covers 70 job roles facing staff shortages across the country.

UK Visas and Immigration published the temporary shortage list, opening a pathway for skilled workers in medium-skilled occupations to secure entry clearance, switch to the route, or extend their existing permission in the UK.

UK shares guidelines for applicants seeking 70 jobs with temporary shortage of workers. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

4 Steps to Apply for a UK Skilled Worker Visa

For anyone whose job falls within the 70 roles on the temporary shortage list, the application process follows these steps:

1. Check your occupation code and confirm your job appears on the temporary shortage list

2. Meet the salary requirement for your specific role

3. Secure a job offer from a Home Office-approved UK employer and obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

4. Apply for the Skilled Worker visa online.

The salary threshold varies by role. Most positions require applicants to meet a standard rate of at least £41,700 per year, or the going rate for the specific occupation, whichever is higher.

However, several roles on the temporary shortage list carry lower minimum salary requirements, with some starting from £33,400 per year.

What Jobs Are on the Temporary Shortage List

The 70 roles span a wide range of sectors. In construction and trades, positions include electricians and electrical fitters, plumbers and heating engineers, pipe fitters, steel erectors, and painters and decorators.

Among the highest-paying roles on the list are directors in consultancy services, with a standard rate of £70,100 per year, and ship and hovercraft officers at £58,300.

Applicants must apply for their visa within three months of receiving their Certificate of Sponsorship.

The CoS is an electronic record issued by an approved employer, and its reference number is required at the point of application. Employers not yet approved as sponsors can apply for a sponsor licence, which costs £611 for small businesses and charities, and £1,682 for medium and large organisations, with processing typically taking around eight weeks.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng