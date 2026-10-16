Bright The Seer released a video prophecy targeting Governor Adeleke and other public figures in Nigeria

The seer's warning about Adeleke comes as the governor faces political friction over his role in Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign

Bright The Seer also directed a spiritual warning at content creators Peller and Jervis, as well as Nigerian entertainers broadly

Popular Nigerian prophet Mrs Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright The Seer, has released a video prophecy targeting Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, popular TikTok creator Peller, and Nigerian entertainers, urging them to pray and guard their health urgently.

In the Instagram video posted on 16 October 2026, Bright opens with a sweeping warning about unnamed governors before directing specific caution at Adeleke, saying the governor should be watchful against a physical attack and a serious injury to one of his legs.

Bright The Seer sparks curiosity with prophecy about Governor Adeleke. Credit: @adeleke001, @brighttheseer

Source: Instagram

The tone throughout is solemn and urgent, consistent with the style of social media spiritual warnings.

Bright The Seer's warning for Peller and entertainers

Beyond the political figures, the prophetess singled out streamer Peller and his partner Jervis, urging the couple to remain prayerful as they await the arrival of their baby.

He also raised alarm over the Nigerian content creator and TikTok community, warning that several of them could face health emergencies or fatal accidents before the year runs out.

"They should watch it, let it not be that they have a series of issues that have to do with health accidents and losing two of them or three before the year end," Bright said in the clip.

He concluded with a general appeal for Nigerian entertainers to prioritise their physical wellbeing and spiritual lives.

Adeleke's political move sparks party revolt

The prophecy's focus on Adeleke arrives at a particularly turbulent moment for the governor.

According to BBC Pidgin, the All Progressives Congress named Adeleke as Osun State coordinator for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 presidential re-election campaign, a role the governor publicly accepted, throwing his weight behind what he described as the "City Boy movement."

Bright The Seer’s prediction about Adeleke draws attention following APC appointment. Credit: @adeleke001

Source: Twitter

The decision has not gone down well within the Accord Party, under whose platform Adeleke won the governorship.

Faction leaders within the party have openly revolted, arguing that his endorsement of a rival party's presidential candidate contradicts the logic of his own political position.

They insist that supporting the APC at the national level while holding Osun State for himself through the Accord Party is contradictory, and have warned of consequences.

It is within this charged political atmosphere that Brigh's prophecy has gained traction online, with supporters of various camps sharing the clip widely across Nigerian social media.

Watch the viral video from Instagram below:

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng