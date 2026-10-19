Mo Bimpe faced criticism online after a viral clip showed her spraying N100 notes at Wumi Toriola's son's 7th birthday party

The Nollywood actress disclosed the stunt was a deliberate publicity stunt to promote her new movie, One Kobo

She shared additional clips from the same event showing her spraying N1000 notes to disprove the allegations of stinginess

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mo Bimpe recently found herself at the centre of online chatter after a clip surfaced showing her spraying N100 notes at a party. However, the full story turned out to be far more calculated than critics assumed.

The video, captured at Wumi Toriola's son's 7th birthday party, raised eyebrows among social media users who questioned why the actress was spraying such a low denomination at a public celebration. The clip spread quickly, drawing commentary regarding her choice of notes.

Actress Mo Bimpe shares a video of herself spraying N1000 notes after facing criticism over N100 bills. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe, however, moved to set the record straight on Monday, October 19, 2026, taking to her Instagram account to address the controversy directly. In a post that was equal parts humorous and shrewd, she clarified that the N100 note spray was a deliberate promotional stunt for her film One Kobo, which is available to stream on her YouTube channel MobimpeTv.

Writing in a playful tone, Mo Bimpe urged her followers to stop ignoring on her content.

"People should go and watch ONE KOBO on MobimpeTv 😦 una no go rest if you don't watch my movie 😢 I need money biko 😄," she wrote.

Alongside the explanation, she shared additional footage from the same birthday event showing her spraying N1000 notes, making it clear she was not being stingy but was instead turning a party appearance into a creative marketing moment for her movie.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola threw shade at Desola Afod at her son's birthday party.

A screenshot of Mo Bimpe's Instagram post clarifying why she sprayed N100 notes is below:

Mo Bimpe urged fans to support her film after the birthday-party chatter. Credit: mobimpe.

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video of Mo Bimpe spraying N1000 notes at Wumi Toriola's son's party is below:

Reactions trail Mo Bimpe's video as she explains N100 notes stunt

The clarification drew a wave of responses from fans on Instagram who felt the initial criticism had been unfair:

@iammaryam_raz wrote:

"Ahh people, them no see this one post o."

@mum_rooney reacted:

"Una no see this one carry oo..this is 1k notes my woman is spending oo,Eyin blogger blogger isonu."

Mo Bimpe speaks about wearing corset

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe shared her experience wearing a corset to a public event, revealing the discomfort she endured while trying to look her best.

In a video shared online, the mother of three explained that the outfit made it difficult for her to sit properly in a car and even affected her breathing. She also recounted the additional struggle she faced when she needed to use the toilet, highlighting the challenges that came with wearing the tight-fitting outfit.

Mo Bimpe blamed body-shaming fans for contributing to the pressure celebrities face to maintain certain appearances, noting that criticism of their bodies can push them to wear uncomfortable outfits.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng