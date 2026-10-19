Mo Bimpe Clarifies N100 Notes Stunt at Wumi Toriola's Son's Party
- Mo Bimpe faced criticism online after a viral clip showed her spraying N100 notes at Wumi Toriola's son's 7th birthday party
- The Nollywood actress disclosed the stunt was a deliberate publicity stunt to promote her new movie, One Kobo
- She shared additional clips from the same event showing her spraying N1000 notes to disprove the allegations of stinginess
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Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mo Bimpe recently found herself at the centre of online chatter after a clip surfaced showing her spraying N100 notes at a party. However, the full story turned out to be far more calculated than critics assumed.
The video, captured at Wumi Toriola's son's 7th birthday party, raised eyebrows among social media users who questioned why the actress was spraying such a low denomination at a public celebration. The clip spread quickly, drawing commentary regarding her choice of notes.
Mo Bimpe, however, moved to set the record straight on Monday, October 19, 2026, taking to her Instagram account to address the controversy directly. In a post that was equal parts humorous and shrewd, she clarified that the N100 note spray was a deliberate promotional stunt for her film One Kobo, which is available to stream on her YouTube channel MobimpeTv.
Writing in a playful tone, Mo Bimpe urged her followers to stop ignoring on her content.
"People should go and watch ONE KOBO on MobimpeTv 😦 una no go rest if you don't watch my movie 😢 I need money biko 😄," she wrote.
Alongside the explanation, she shared additional footage from the same birthday event showing her spraying N1000 notes, making it clear she was not being stingy but was instead turning a party appearance into a creative marketing moment for her movie.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola threw shade at Desola Afod at her son's birthday party.
A screenshot of Mo Bimpe's Instagram post clarifying why she sprayed N100 notes is below:
An Instagram video of Mo Bimpe spraying N1000 notes at Wumi Toriola's son's party is below:
Reactions trail Mo Bimpe's video as she explains N100 notes stunt
The clarification drew a wave of responses from fans on Instagram who felt the initial criticism had been unfair:
@iammaryam_raz wrote:
"Ahh people, them no see this one post o."
@mum_rooney reacted:
"Una no see this one carry oo..this is 1k notes my woman is spending oo,Eyin blogger blogger isonu."
Mo Bimpe speaks about wearing corset
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe shared her experience wearing a corset to a public event, revealing the discomfort she endured while trying to look her best.
In a video shared online, the mother of three explained that the outfit made it difficult for her to sit properly in a car and even affected her breathing. She also recounted the additional struggle she faced when she needed to use the toilet, highlighting the challenges that came with wearing the tight-fitting outfit.
Mo Bimpe blamed body-shaming fans for contributing to the pressure celebrities face to maintain certain appearances, noting that criticism of their bodies can push them to wear uncomfortable outfits.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng