Eight Zamfara State lawmakers who resigned from the APC weeks ago held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu

The lawmakers were brought to the President by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and a House of Representatives member

Reports had suggested the eight legislators were about to defect to the ADC before the meeting took place

Eight Zamfara State House of Assembly members who resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) weeks ago have agreed to return to the party and work towards its victory in the 2027 general elections.

The decision followed a meeting the lawmakers held with President Bola Tinubu, during which steps to resolve their grievances were discussed.

Zamfara lawmakers meet President Bola Tinubu after resigning from the APC Photo Credit: @NigAffairs

Source: Twitter

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, led the lawmakers to the President. He was accompanied by Aminu Sani Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives.

Defection to ADC no longer on the cards

Before the meeting, there had been reports that the eight legislators were preparing to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC). That move has now been shelved following the engagement with the presidency, as efforts to address what drove them out of the APC in the first place are said to be underway.

The eight lawmakers are: Aliyu Ango Kagara, who represents Talata Mafara South; Ibrahim Tukur Bakura of Bakura constituency; Faruk Musa Dosara of Maradun I; Bashir Abubakar Masama of Bukkuyum North; Muktaru Nasiru Kaura of Kaura North; Nasiru Abdullahi of Maru North; Bashar Bello of Bungudu West; and Bashar Aliyu of Gummi I.

Matawalle's role in the reconciliation

Matawalle, who himself is a former Zamfara State governor, played a central role in brokering the return of the legislators. His involvement signals the significance the APC leadership places on consolidating its hold in the state ahead of the 2027 polls.

The development adds to a series of reconciliation efforts within the APC as the ruling party prepares for the next electoral cycle.

The development was reported on X here:

Court sacks APC senatorial candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau voided the APC primary election held for the Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Justice Hassan Dikko gave the ruling on Monday, August 31, after considering written addresses adopted by both the plaintiffs and defendants.

APC senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi had filed the suit challenging the legality of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng