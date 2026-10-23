An old video of Francis Duru defending his health against circulating rumours resurfaced after his death, leaving fans emotional

In the clip, the late actor described those spreading sick videos of him as 'merchants of darkness' and assured fans he was well

Nigerians who reacted to the video noted his voice and appearance told a different story from what he was saying

A video of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru, in which he addressed rumours about his health, has circulated widely online following his death, drawing an outpouring of emotion from fans who feel the footage reveals more than he let on.

The recording, which resurfaced on Instagram on Thursday, October, 22, 2026, shows Duru speaking directly to his fans to debunk claims that he was seriously ill. He appeared to have made the video in response to footage circulating online that allegedly showed him in a deteriorating state.

Francis Duru addresses claims about his health as an old video of him re-emerges, getting fans emotional after his demise. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru calls out "Merchants of darkness"

In the video, Francis Duru thanked his supporters for their prayers and concern before firmly pushing back against what he called fabricated content.

The movie star described those behind the footage as people who "sit and concoct negativity for people," adding that they thrived on driving traffic at others' expense.

"I have never been that sick and will never be that sick," he said. "That video is a handiwork of merchants of darkness, of wickedness. People who just don't want to see people rise... if this is what social media is all about or AI, then we're in big trouble indeed."

Francis Duru continues to trend after his demise, as tributes pour in for the veteran actor. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

He went on to reassure friends who had been too uncomfortable to reach out, telling them the clip was his way of confirming he was still very much himself. "Anything beyond this is something from somewhere," he said, closing with gratitude and blessings for his supporters.

Here is the Old Instagram video of the actor speaking about his health:

Fans react to resurfaced clip

Many viewers found the video deeply painful to watch in hindsight, with several noting visible signs of fatigue in both his appearance and voice.

@domoboby commented:

"From his talks and looks, he looks so tired and sick actually... Since the death of his son, he has not recovered..... Rest well Ahanna."

@nkluv00 wrote:

"Even his voice and appearance showed he has been sick. Ogbuagu that year. May his soul rest in peace."

@chopnlick_kitchen said:

"Bro u shot urself …… u for just keep quiet make fans Dey pray for u .. RIP LEGEND."

@ranidiamond shared:

"Life is unpredictable. Tomorrow is not promised. Rest well legend."

@mamanaeto noted:

"Na only Nigeria i see say them dey hide sickness."

@shirt_galaxy added:

"It's in Nigeria you will ask someone who is sick he will tell you im strong or someone who is broke will tell you im so rich."

@chief_bundleo wrote:

"I understand even Tinubu day hide him ailment….Rest easy legend."

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru had shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in an interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng