Controversial Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha opened up about a prophecy he received before his imprisonment at a gathering for Sunday Igboho's birthday

The actor said someone had foreseen a great calamity that would bring him to tears before a larger blessing could follow

Baba Ijesha, who was released from prison in November 2025, has since married celebrity designer Luminee and welcomed a baby boy

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has spoken candidly about a prophecy he received before his incarceration, saying the prediction turned out to be startlingly accurate.

The actor made the disclosure during a birthday celebration for activist Sunday Igboho on October 10, 2026, where veteran broadcaster Kolo Olootu was also in attendance.

Baba Ijesha recounts a prophecy about greatness and calamity that he received before his prison ordeal. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

During a courtesy visit to Sunday Igboho's residence, Baba Ijesha recounted what a prophet had told him some time before his arrest.

According to the actor, a prophet had seen that he would become a great man, but that a devastating trial would first reduce him to tears before any promise of greatness could materialise. He said what happened next confirmed it all.

In his words:

"Before I went to prison, someone saw a revelation about me that I'll be a great man, but a huge calamity will befall me that'll make me shed lots of tears before the prophecy will eventually come to pass. It was after that I went to prison."

Baba Ijesha's prison sentence and release

In 2022, Baba Ijesha was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting the 14-year-old daughter of comedienne Princess.

He served over three years in custody before being released on Friday, November 15, 2025.

Baba Ijesha shares details of a prophecy about his future before his imprisonment and recalls his experience afterwards. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha: A new chapter after prison

Since his release, the Yoruba actor has been vocal about what he describes as a fresh start.

In a moment that surprised many, he announced in June that he had quietly gotten married to celebrity designer Luminee and that the couple had welcomed a son together.

He said God had exceeded his expectations, giving him not just a wife but also a baby boy. The couple named their son King Kagar.

Watch Baba Ijesha share the prophecy he received before prison and how events unfolded afterwards in the X video below:

Baba Ijesha opens up on what Sunday Igboho did for him while he was in prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha praised Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho for supporting him during his time in prison.

Speaking at a gathering celebrating Igboho’s birthday on October 10, 2026, the actor explained that the activist sent him money and contacted prison officials to arrange phone calls while he was detained in Nigeria and Igboho was held in the Republic of Benin.

Sunday Igboho confirmed that he and the comic actor spoke while both were in custody in different countries, with Baba Ijesha having been released in November 2025 after his conviction in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor.

Source: Legit.ng