Nigerian comedian Woli Agba posted a passionate video addressing gospel singers following the death of music star Toluwanisings

Woli Agba shared four key pieces of advice from Apostle Wole Oladiyun that he said every creative must hear

The comedian disabled comments on the post, sparking curiosity about his message on faith, health, and prayer

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Ajewole, widely known as Woli Agba, has addressed gospel musicians and creatives in a heartfelt video posted on Friday, 10 October 2026, following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who collapsed and was rushed to multiple hospitals before he passed on.

In the video, Woli Agba tackled growing questions about faith, starting with what a follower sent him the night before.

Reactions as Woli Agba sends memo to gospel artists after Toluwanisings' death. Photo credit@woliagba/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"Does prayer really work? I really want an answer," the person reportedly asked. His response drew a clear distinction between spiritual feeding and physical wellbeing, warning that certain doctrines had conditioned believers to neglect their bodies in the name of faith.

Woli Agba's four-point message to creatives

The comedian said he had spoken with his mentor, Apostle Wole Oladiyun, who shared four principles he believes every artist must adopt.

The first is adequate rest. Woli Agba stressed that the body is a container for purpose, and without proper rest, even the most anointed person risks losing that container. "Give your body what it requires," he said, directing the message at himself as much as at others.

The second point was to stop comparing yourself to others. He warned that constant comparison chips away at a person's mental and emotional health, and reminded viewers that no two people are built the same.

Toluwanisings continue trending days after his demise. Photo credit@touwanisings

Source: Instagram

Third, he urged every creative to be committed to a place of worship, whether a church or a mosque. Beyond spiritual benefits, he described such communities as vital support systems, particularly for those whose families may not always be present.

The fourth and final point was investment. He argued that having financial security allows a person to finally rest, tying back to his first point about physical wellbeing.

Woli Agba speaks on miracles and the body

Woli Agba also pushed back on what he described as a widespread misunderstanding of miracles within religious circles. He used the parting of the Red Sea and the raising of Lazarus as examples of events that were extraordinary by definition and not available on demand.

"Miracles should be respected," he said, adding that the fact a pastor once prayed for someone and they were healed does not make healing an everyday guarantee. He urged believers not to disrespect the concept of miracles by treating them as routine outcomes.

He ended by praying for government investment in healthcare infrastructure, noting that systemic failures, such as power outages and poor hospital facilities, compound the pressure already facing Nigerians.

Woli Agba disabled comments on the post after sharing the video.

Here is the Instagram video of the comedian speaking to his colleagues:

Toluwanisings' final WhatsApp record moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the final WhatsApp status of gospel singer Toluwanisings surfaced online days after his sudden death, sparking emotional reactions among fans and social media users.

The video, which has been making the rounds online, captured the late musician expressing his displeasure over an outfit he reportedly paid N85,000 to have sewn. In the clip, Toluwanisings complained about the poor finishing of the outfit, while friends around him laughed during the moment.

The resurfaced video drew attention as fans reflected on the singer’s final moments before his death. What appeared to be an ordinary interaction took on a more emotional significance for many following news of his passing.

Source: Legit.ng