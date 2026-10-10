The Headies organisers announced a postponement of the 18th edition, shifting the ceremony from October 2026 to April 2027

The award show was originally scheduled to be held in Toronto, Canada, on October 23, 2026, before the date change was announced

Fans who had already purchased tickets and made travel arrangements expressed frustration over the last-minute postponement

The organisers of the Headies Awards have postponed the 18th edition of the ceremony, pushing the Toronto event from October 2026 to April 2027.

The announcement, shared via the awards' official Instagram page on Saturday, October 10, 2026, confirmed that what was originally scheduled for October 23, 2026, would now take place on April 10 and 11, 2027, still in Toronto, Canada.

Headies organisers announce new dates for the 18th edition of the Nigerian music awards. Photo: the_headies

Source: Instagram

Why the Headies postponed its 18th edition

According to the organisers, the decision to push the date back was made to allow them more time to grow activities across both Nigeria and Canada in the lead-up to the Toronto finale.

They also confirmed that "Road to The Headies" activities would continue during the originally planned event window, with further programme details to be shared through official channels.

In the statement, the organisers wrote:

"To guests who have already made travel plans and other arrangements, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and continued support."

The Headies have had an eventful few years in terms of location.

The ceremony returned to Nigeria in 2024 after holding its 15th and 16th editions consecutively at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

Since the awards launched in 2006, it has grown into one of the continent's most prominent platforms for celebrating Nigerian music.

Check the Headies Awards postponement announcement in the Instagram post below:

Fans voice frustration over the Headies Awards date change

The announcement drew a swift and largely critical response from fans online.

@rbtvofficiall said:

"Are you serious. For over a year no show. Una don spoil calendar, for putting it next year April, we dey October already, are u going to slash 2025/2026 together ni?"

@houseofbeau_t said:

"For those of us that already bought the event tickets, why have we not received an email yet for refund? Because I have not received any email or refund yet."

@prolifick5 said:

"This is actually a very anyhow movement you knew you couldn't keep to the date why allow people make such arrangements smh"

Not everyone was unsympathetic to the organisers, however.

@abiolavj100 wrote:

"Heartbreaking, but guys, understand that this was not probably not an easy decision to make. Please stop acting like the Headies is included in the Nigerian budget. If everything was easily done and available, I'm sure they wouldn't mind doing three shows in a year. It's not easy to put things like this together."

One user also pointed to Canada's tightening immigration landscape as a possible factor behind the scenes.

@_ruchilyon wrote:

"I suspect a big barrier they're facing is Immigration and documentation for people coming from Nigeria for the awards. Canada is very strict now with the immigration policies right now. Lots of delays with applications and all. I suspect this is a major factor."

Headies Awards extends its programme to Nigeria and Canada ahead of its rescheduled 2027 ceremony. Photo: the_headies

Source: Instagram

Gaise Baba calls out The Headies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Gaise Baba called for a rethink of how gospel music is classified within Nigeria’s music industry.

The “No Turning Back” hitmaker has now called out The Headies, accusing the awards organisers of sidelining faith-based artistes and disrespecting their contributions.

Gaise Baba specifically criticised the 2024 ceremony, where he said the Inspirational Music category winner was not publicly announced or presented on stage.

Source: Legit.ng