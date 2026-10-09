Iyabo Ojo publicly declared support for Tanzania's Miss Grand International contestant, Jihan Dimachk, in the Country Power of the Year category

Her post came amid ongoing backlash against her daughter Priscilla Ojo and influencer Enioluwa for backing the Tanzanian queen

Iyabo asked her fans to vote, like, repost, and visit the Miss Grand International website to support Dimachk

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has waded into the controversy surrounding support for Tanzania's Miss Grand International contestant, throwing her full weight behind the beauty queen in the pageant's Country Power of the Year final.

On Friday, October 9, 2026, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to urge her followers to vote for the Tanzanian representative, asking them to like Dimachk's photo on the Miss Grand International page, repost it, add it to their stories, and head to the official website to cast their votes.

Iyabo Ojo backs Jihan Dimachk following criticism against her daughter Priscilla and Enioluwa. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"AFRICA IS ONE, A WIN FOR AFRICA IS A WIN FOR ALL," the actress wrote, making her position unmistakably clear.

Iyabo Ojo speaks amid backlash against her daughter

The post is particularly significant given the heat that her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and popular influencer Enioluwa had already been receiving online for publicly championing Dimachk's cause rather than rallying behind Nigeria's own Miss Grand International representative, Ifeoma Uzogheli. The duo faced considerable backlash from Nigerians who felt they were undermining the country's contestant on an international stage.

Rather than distance herself from the controversy, Iyabo doubled down, echoing the same sentiment her daughter had expressed and framing cross-border support as a matter of continental solidarity.

Priscilla responded to her mother's post with approval, commenting: "QUEEN MOTHER HAS SPOKEN😩🎎"

Iyabo's rallying cry drew on the pan-African argument that has become central to the debate: that backing any African contestant in an international competition benefits the continent as a whole, regardless of nationality.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo throws her weight behind Tanzanian beauty queen Jihan Dimack. Credit: iyaboojofespris.

Source: Instagram

Whether that argument will quieten critics who believe Nigerian celebrities should prioritise their own country's representative remains to be seen.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanians dropped a campaign against Priscilla Ojo after she supported Jihan Dimack.

Iyabo Ojo's post, as she declares support for the Tanzanian beauty queen, is below:

Priscilla Ojo's son's Nanny speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the most moving moments at Juma Jux's surprise birthday celebration came not from a close friend or a fellow celebrity, but from an unexpected voice: the nanny of his and Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem.

During her speech, the nanny walked guests through her first encounter with Juma Jux, describing how the occasion led her to approach him with a personal request.

According to her, he did not hesitate to help, and that act of kindness left a deep impression on her.

Source: Legit.ng