An alleged Madonna University nursing student has spoken out after reportedly being expelled over a viral TikTok challenge

The student was seen crying as she recalled completing her examinations and the sacrifices made toward her education

The viral clip reportedly showed nursing students dancing in different parts of the university premises as part of the “Gen Z nurses” challenge

A purported nursing student of Madonna University, Elele Campus, Rivers State, has broken her silence after reportedly being expelled over a viral TikTok video.

The student was seen in an emotional video struggling to come to terms with the alleged disciplinary action after she had reportedly completed her examinations.

An alleged Madonna University nursing student speaks out after being expelled over a viral TikTok challenge. Photos: @yabaleft/X.

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the alleged student could be seen crying as she spoke about the reported expulsion.

“How do I explain to my mother that I was one of the students expelled after all the exams and sacrifices?” she asked.

TikTok challenge behind alleged expulsion

The purported video showed a group of nursing students dancing in a hospital waiting area, staircase, and bus.

The routine was reportedly part of the “Gen Z nurses” challenge, a social media trend involving healthcare workers dancing in clinical environments.

The video also contained a Pidgin English caption which read: “No fall sick o, na Gen Z full hospital now.”

The clip was reportedly recorded on the premises of Madonna University’s Elele campus.

The university, founded as the first private Catholic university in West Africa, operates campuses in Elele, Rivers State; Okija, Anambra State; and Akpugo, Enugu State.

Watch the X video of the nursing student speaking here:

Reactions trail Madonna student's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@_Nineteensixty stated:

"Expelling nurses because of a content for visibility that would gladly make your hospital known? Why not derive from it that making it look like a thing they shouldn’t have done. The world revolves around social contents now.."

@donaldson20220 wrote:

"Misplace priority ,, there is nothing wrong with what they did , bastards ,they will clear students who don’t show for exams for money but expel student who are making content , nursing student na deeper life camp????"

@talkamashebe wrote:

"No now, why would they expelled them for TikTok content instead of punishing them, all the money and stress and all that, they should take the school to court jor, nah so easy to send piking go school com expelled am cus of TikTok content, the school they whine"

The student is seen crying as she recalls completing her examinations and the sacrifices made for her education. Photo: @yabaleftonline/X.

Source: Instagram

Madonna University opens fee portal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Madonna University opened its fee payment portal for the 2026/2027 academic session, disclosing that all fresh applicants must pay a mandatory medical test fee of N30,000 before completing their admission process.

The fee, which applies to every new student seeking admission for the upcoming session, was disclosed through the university's official fee summary on its admissions platform.

Source: Legit.ng