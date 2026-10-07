Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo launched Euphoria 360 Hub, a new digital media outlet, at a star-studded indoor event

A video captured Femi Adebayo in a warm, joyful moment as he danced and embraced content creator Iya Mufu at the launch

The candid footage of the two celebrating together quickly sparked buzz online among fans and entertainment followers

Nollywood's Femi Adebayo marked a significant new chapter in his career by launching Euphoria 360 Hub, a digital media outlet, at a vibrant event that quickly became the talk of the internet.

While the launch itself was a major milestone, it was a candid moment captured on camera that sent fans into a frenzy.

Femi Adebayo caught on camera dancing with woman at event. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Footage from the event showed Adebayo sharing a warm, lively exchange with content creator Iya Mufu, with the two embracing, chatting and breaking into a dance together amid the celebratory atmosphere.

Euphoria 360 Hub Takes Centre Stage

The event was held indoors, with a distinctive purple "Euphoria 360 Hub" podium backdrop setting the tone for what was clearly a high-energy celebration.

Event staff in matching outfits and a crowd of attendees filled the space, creating the kind of festive mood that matched the occasion's ambition.

The footage from Fasiwaju TV was filmed in a candid style that captured the genuine excitement in the room rather than the polished formality of a standard launch ceremony.

Femi Adebayo and Iya Mufu steal the show

It was the moment between Adebayo and Iya Mufu, however, that cut through the noise. The pair appeared relaxed and full of energy, dancing together while surrounded by other guests, in a clip that radiated warmth and good spirits.

Femi Adebayo dances with woman at event, video sparks reactions online. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Adebayo, one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, stepping into the world of digital media with Euphoria 360 Hub signals a broadening of his influence beyond acting.

The launch appears to position the outlet as a destination for entertainment content, and the celebratory mood of the event suggested a confident start.

Watch the moment Femi Adebayo dances with Iya Mufu at the Euphoria 360 Hub launch:

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng