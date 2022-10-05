Popular singer, Buju, also known as BNXN sparked hilarious reactions when he called out some of his colleagues

The singer noted that he was the person who debuted the popular Otilo slang before the like of Asake and others started using it

He also tackled someone who claimed the slang has been in use long before he mentioned it and noted that he lied

Nigerians have reacted differently to Buju's controversial posts about Otilo slang, most of them slammed him

Nigerian singer, Buju, also known as BNXN, is claiming the rightful originator of the popular street slang Otilo that is used by many of his colleagues, most especially rave of the moment Asake.

He noted that when he first used it, they didn't understand, only for them to be copying it now.

Buju also debuted a new streets slang, according to him:

"When me and my people were saying "EZZ Going" last year you were like now everybody is saying Exx going/ Otilo Now moti Traboski."

Someone also tackled him that the slang has been in existence in Mushin, Lagos since 2018 and it means waving a hand.

He said:

"You and your mushin guys are lying and nobody talking about waving dummy."

Nigerians react to Buju' post about Otilo slang

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Buju's comments about Otilo slang, most of them supported Asake.

Bestdressednigerians:

"I hope say you know Asake fans na mostly Mushin boys wey no dey hear word? Tread with caution bro."

Poshest_hope:

"This guy Bxnn Abi bsmd should rest abeg. No Asake slander will be tolerated pls. Omo oba to n pa see."

Xom_mie:

"Shey he stole someone’s name too before he changed to BNXN."

Dr_iphy:

"Na this childish nonsense una wan take use start unnecessary beef."

_Anonymous_ofs

"If Asake fans enter am for Twitter him eyes go red , this one no be Rugger ooo."

