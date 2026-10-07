R&B Icon Freddie Jackson Dead at 69: Singer Passes After Kidney Disease Battle
- The Jackson family confirmed the R&B singer's death in an emotional Instagram statement, revealing he passed away the night before
- Freddie Jackson had battled kidney disease since at least September 2024, but continued performing multiple times in his final years
- Known for hits like 'You Are My Lady' and 'Rock Me Tonight,' the Grammy nominee once admitted he feared being called a legend
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Freddie Jackson, the smooth-voiced R&B singer who became a defining sound of 1980s soul, has died at the age of 69 following a battle with kidney disease.
His family announced the news in an Instagram post dated 6 October, writing:
"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night."
The statement thanked fans for their decades of love and support, noting that Jackson "carried your love with him always."
Freddie Jackson's Life and Legacy
Beyond his catalogue of hits, including "You Are My Lady," "Rock Me Tonight," "Have You Ever Loved Somebody," and "Jam Tonight," the Grammy nominee was remembered by his family as someone whose warmth extended far beyond the stage.
"He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had," the family's statement read. "For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever."
The family closed their tribute simply:
"Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever."
Freddie Jackson's Health Battle
Jackson publicly disclosed his kidney disease diagnosis in September 2024, addressing fans directly through Instagram. Rather than retreating from the spotlight, he leaned on his community for strength.
"This journey has been challenging, but I am not facing it alone," he wrote at the time. "My close friends, my manager and music family, and all of you are here with me, keeping me going."
Despite the serious diagnosis, he continued to perform in the following two years, demonstrating a resilience that long-time fans had come to associate with him.
Jackson first rose to prominence in the early 1980s, carving out a space as one of R&B's most distinctive voices. For many years, he was uncomfortable with the weight of the word "legendary" being attached to his name.
"I was afraid of that word years ago," he admitted during a November 2022 Radio One interview. "I guess I was starting out when young and they're all cute and stuff like that don't be calling me legendary."
His feelings on the matter eventually changed. "Now I'm like, yes, I am legendary," he added with characteristic candour.
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Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.