The Jackson family confirmed the R&B singer's death in an emotional Instagram statement, revealing he passed away the night before

Freddie Jackson had battled kidney disease since at least September 2024, but continued performing multiple times in his final years

Known for hits like 'You Are My Lady' and 'Rock Me Tonight,' the Grammy nominee once admitted he feared being called a legend

Freddie Jackson, the smooth-voiced R&B singer who became a defining sound of 1980s soul, has died at the age of 69 following a battle with kidney disease.

His family announced the news in an Instagram post dated 6 October, writing:

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night."

Freddie Jackson dies at 69 after years of battling kidney disease

Source: Getty Images

The statement thanked fans for their decades of love and support, noting that Jackson "carried your love with him always."

Freddie Jackson's Life and Legacy

Beyond his catalogue of hits, including "You Are My Lady," "Rock Me Tonight," "Have You Ever Loved Somebody," and "Jam Tonight," the Grammy nominee was remembered by his family as someone whose warmth extended far beyond the stage.

"He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had," the family's statement read. "For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever."

The family closed their tribute simply:

"Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever."

Freddie Jackson's Health Battle

Jackson publicly disclosed his kidney disease diagnosis in September 2024, addressing fans directly through Instagram. Rather than retreating from the spotlight, he leaned on his community for strength.

"This journey has been challenging, but I am not facing it alone," he wrote at the time. "My close friends, my manager and music family, and all of you are here with me, keeping me going."

Despite the serious diagnosis, he continued to perform in the following two years, demonstrating a resilience that long-time fans had come to associate with him.

Jackson first rose to prominence in the early 1980s, carving out a space as one of R&B's most distinctive voices. For many years, he was uncomfortable with the weight of the word "legendary" being attached to his name.

"I was afraid of that word years ago," he admitted during a November 2022 Radio One interview. "I guess I was starting out when young and they're all cute and stuff like that don't be calling me legendary."

His feelings on the matter eventually changed. "Now I'm like, yes, I am legendary," he added with characteristic candour.

R&B star Freddie Jackson dies at 69 after health battle. Credit: Getty Image

Source: Instagram

Budding singer Oju Ika dies in Lagos robbery attack

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Source: Legit.ng