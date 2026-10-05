Gospel singer and choir master Kolawole Okanlawon has died, leaving colleagues and loved ones struggling to come to terms with his sudden passing

Gospel singer Esther Igbekele shared an emotional tribute, recalling spending time with Okanlawon during her recent trip to the UK

The circumstances surrounding the choir master’s death remain unclear as tributes continue to pour in.

The Nigerian gospel music community has been thrown into mourning following the death of gospel singer and choir master Kolawole Okanlawon.

Okanlawon, who served as a choir master at CCC Winners Parish, Lagos State, was confirmed dead in an Instagram post shared by fellow gospel singer Esther Igbekele on Monday, October 5.

Igbekele struggled to hide her grief as she announced the news, describing his death as more than a “rude shock”.

Gospel singer and choir master Kolawole Okanlawon has dies. Photos: @estherigbekele/IG.

Source: Instagram

She recalled that they were together recently during her last trip to the United Kingdom, making his sudden death even harder to process.

In her tribute, Igbekele described life as fragile and unpredictable while remembering the moments they shared.

She also said the Esther Igbekele Music Organisation would miss Okanlawon, and his presence would not be forgotten.

Her emotional tribute read in part:

“I still find it difficult to believe that I am writing this about your demise.”

She prayed for comfort for his family and everyone who loved him.

While news of Okanlawon’s death has been confirmed by his colleague, the cause of his death has not been made public.

Read the tribute by Esther Igbeke to Kolawole Okanlawon here:

Reactions trail Kolawole Okanlawon's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@okikiapotieri_official stated:

"Jesus Christ very sad news this morning OLUWA this guy can dance like never before I so much love his energy any time i see him with Mummy @estherigbekele Mama mi Accept my Condolences ma"

@rokky_bash wrote:

"People just dey off, wetin dey happen sef? Abi rapture don start"

Esther Igbekele recalls spending time with Okanlawon during her recent trip to the UK. Photo: @estherigbekele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Budding singer Oju Ika dies in Lagos robbery attack

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Source: Legit.ng