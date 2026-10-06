Nigeria has selected Dear Ajayi as its official submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2027 Oscars

Damilola Orimogunje’s film follows two estranged sisters forced to reunite while caring for their paralysed mother in 1990s Nigeria

The selection is not yet an Oscar nomination, as the Academy’s International Feature Film committee must still determine whether the movie qualifies

Nigeria is making another attempt at the Oscars after a notable absence from the 2026 international feature film race.

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee has chosen Dear Ajayi, written and directed by Damilola Orimogunje, as the country’s submission for the 2027 Academy Awards, reports The Cable.

Nigeria selects Dear Ajayi as its official submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2027 Oscars. Photos: @theacademey/@damiorimogunje/IG.

Source: Instagram

The film tells the story of two estranged sisters whose lives collide when they are forced to live together while caring for their paralysed mother. But their differences run deep.

One sister is a devoted Christian, while the other is an aspiring singer whose defiant personality puts her at odds with those around her.

The film features Bimbo Akintola, Uzoamaka Power, Tosin Adeyemi and Baaj Adebule, among others.

For Nigerian cinema, the selection represents another opportunity to make an impression on the global stage.

However, there is still a major hurdle ahead.

Will Nigeria finally make the shortlist?

According to a Nation Newspaper report, being selected by Nigeria does not automatically mean Dear Ajayi will compete at the Oscars.

The Academy’s International Feature Film executive committee must first determine whether the film will be accepted and considered for the final nomination process.

Nigeria previously missed the 2026 race after failing to submit a film, while Mai Martaba represented the country for the 2025 Oscars.

Dear Ajayi is written and directed by Damilola Orimogunje. Photo: @damiorimogunje/IG.

Source: Instagram

Oscars induct RMD, Kunle Afolayan, and 2 others.

In a previous report by Legit. ng, Nollywood icons Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Kunle Afolayan expressed joy as they got inducted into the Oscars Academy.

The two icons made the list of 398 members alongside two great filmmakers in the country, C.J Obasi and Jade Osiberu.

This historic milestone further solidifies Nollywood's place on the global scene, as Nigerians took to social media to show excitement.

Source: Legit.ng