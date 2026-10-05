Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham shared promo photos from her upcoming movie Bestie, including one showing her kissing rapper Reminisce

Toyin revealed it took her six months to convince Reminisce to join the cast after he stepped back from acting following King of Boys

The romantic scene between the married actress and the rapper has set social media ablaze with comments from fans

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has set the internet buzzing after dropping promotional photos for her upcoming film that show her sharing a kiss with rapper Reminisce, widely known as Baba Afusa.

The photos, posted on Toyin's official Instagram page, are part of the campaign for her highly anticipated movie, Bestie, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas nationwide on 16 December 2026.

Toyin Abraham shares steamy moment with rapper Reminisce. Credit: @toyinabraham, @reminisce

Source: Instagram

Among the images shared was one that captured a sweet moment between Toyin and Reminisce, which quickly caught the attention of fans and sparked a wave of reactions online.

Six Months to Convince Reminisce

The rapper's appearance in the film did not come easily. Toyin had previously revealed that it took her roughly six months of persuasion to get Reminisce on board.

The reason for his reluctance? Following his role in the blockbuster film King of Boys, Reminisce had reportedly made up his mind to step away from acting entirely. Toyin's persistence, however, eventually changed his mind.

Fans React to the Kiss Photo

Social media users wasted no time weighing in on the promotional snap. Many were visibly surprised by the image, with one user remarking, "This must be AI," reflecting the general disbelief at seeing the two entertainers in such a close moment.

Toyin Abraham is married to actor and filmmaker Kolawole Ajeyemi, and the couple share a daughter named Ire.

The promotional nature of the photo did little to stop fans from buzzing over the unexpected display between the actress and the rapper ahead of Bestie's December release.

See the post Toyin Abraham shared on X:

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng