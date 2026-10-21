Wizkid Gets Unexpected Street Encounter in Beverly Hills as Man Tells Him About His Spotify Streams
- A street content creator stopped Wizkid in Beverly Hills on October 20, 2026, to share news of his 1.3 billion Spotify streams
- The Afrobeats star was accompanied by Jada and Zion during the unexpected outdoor encounter near luxury boutiques
- Wizkid's reaction to the fan's announcement quickly went viral across social media
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Wizkid had one of those rare celebrity moments on the streets of Beverly Hills, California, on October 20, 2026, when a content creator stopped him to share some impressive numbers about his Spotify performance.
The video, captured by a creator operating under the channel name JACKBANANA, shows the Afrobeats superstar being approached outdoors in Beverly Hills near the luxury boutiques Van Cleef & Arpels and Breguet.
The vertical-format clip carries on-screen captions and the title text "Wizkid seen in Beverly Hills."
Wizkid's Beverly Hills street encounter
At the time of the encounter, Wizkid was not alone. He was accompanied by Jada and Zion when the content creator walked up to him in the upscale California neighbourhood.
The creator, who identified himself as Jack from Tanzania, greeted the singer warmly before dropping the milestone on him.
"Wizkid, congrats bro, you got 1.3 billion streams on Spotify. Did you check it out?" Jack said.
Wizkid's response was brief and laid-back: "Oh man, alright brother."
Jack then introduced himself, telling the star, "By the way my name is Jack I'm from Tanzania."
Wizkid's Spotify milestone goes viral
The clip spread rapidly online, with fans drawn to the casual, unscripted nature of the exchange. The idea of a Tanzanian creator running into one of Africa's biggest music exports on a Beverly Hills street and casually announcing a billion-stream milestone made for a compelling watch.
Watch the Beverly Hills street encounter that sparked the buzz:
Wizkid's Morayo steals show at event
Legit.ng also reported that Morayo stole the show an an event.
In a heartwarming picture shared by the singer’s partner, Jada P, the cute toddler was seen flashing a huge, confident smile while proudly displaying her toothless gums
The stunning moment instantly drew the attention of fans and followers, many of whom couldn’t stop gushing about the toddler’s cuteness.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.