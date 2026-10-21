A street content creator stopped Wizkid in Beverly Hills on October 20, 2026, to share news of his 1.3 billion Spotify streams

The Afrobeats star was accompanied by Jada and Zion during the unexpected outdoor encounter near luxury boutiques

Wizkid's reaction to the fan's announcement quickly went viral across social media

Wizkid had one of those rare celebrity moments on the streets of Beverly Hills, California, on October 20, 2026, when a content creator stopped him to share some impressive numbers about his Spotify performance.

The video, captured by a creator operating under the channel name JACKBANANA, shows the Afrobeats superstar being approached outdoors in Beverly Hills near the luxury boutiques Van Cleef & Arpels and Breguet.

Fans react as man approaches Wizkid on Beverly Hills street to talk about his Spotify streams. Credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

The vertical-format clip carries on-screen captions and the title text "Wizkid seen in Beverly Hills."

Wizkid's Beverly Hills street encounter

At the time of the encounter, Wizkid was not alone. He was accompanied by Jada and Zion when the content creator walked up to him in the upscale California neighbourhood.

The creator, who identified himself as Jack from Tanzania, greeted the singer warmly before dropping the milestone on him.

"Wizkid, congrats bro, you got 1.3 billion streams on Spotify. Did you check it out?" Jack said.

Wizkid's response was brief and laid-back: "Oh man, alright brother."

Jack then introduced himself, telling the star, "By the way my name is Jack I'm from Tanzania."

Wizkid’s response during unexpected Beverly Hills encounter ignites reactions online. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's Spotify milestone goes viral

The clip spread rapidly online, with fans drawn to the casual, unscripted nature of the exchange. The idea of a Tanzanian creator running into one of Africa's biggest music exports on a Beverly Hills street and casually announcing a billion-stream milestone made for a compelling watch.

Watch the Beverly Hills street encounter that sparked the buzz:

Wizkid's Morayo steals show at event

Legit.ng also reported that Morayo stole the show an an event.

In a heartwarming picture shared by the singer’s partner, Jada P, the cute toddler was seen flashing a huge, confident smile while proudly displaying her toothless gums

The stunning moment instantly drew the attention of fans and followers, many of whom couldn’t stop gushing about the toddler’s cuteness.

Source: Legit.ng