Sungura musician Sugar Sugar confirmed he never received the logbook for the Toyota Fortuner he got as a gift from the late tycoon Wicknell Chivayo

The car dealer who supplied the Fortuner to Chivayo revealed that roughly 15 vehicles remain unpaid, with the matter tied up in the late businessman's estate

Sugar Sugar claimed he was asked to return the vehicle, but the car dealer disputed this, leaving the musician's ownership in serious doubt

Sungura musician Taruvinga Manjokota, better known as Sugar Sugar, finds himself in an uncomfortable position after admitting he never received the registration book for the Toyota Fortuner that the late Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo gifted him.

Before his death, Chivayo made headlines when he posted a video of 15 brand new Toyota Fortuners, announcing he was presenting them to loyal members of his church.

Singer Sugar Sugar speaks as unpaid vehicle debts leave ownership in doubt after Chivayo's death. Credit: sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

"Today I'm delighted to celebrate these 15 dedicated members of our church family from Mrehwa, Negomo and Domboshava. Your continued commitment to the Church, your respect for its teachings and your faithful service have not gone unnoticed," Chivayo wrote alongside the video.

In an interview with ZBC, the Sungura star confirmed he does not hold the vehicle's logbook. He also alleged that someone had approached him asking for the car to be returned, though that claim was quickly shot down by the supplier.

Enterprise Car Sale owner Madzibaba Tendai Chipaga, who sold the vehicles to Chivayo, told ZBC that no such demand had been made. Chipaga did, however, confirm that around 15 vehicles he supplied to Chivayo have not been paid for, with those debts now forming part of the process of settling the late businessman's estate.

Alleged unpaid debts trailed late Wicknell Chivayo's car gifts. Credit: sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Sugar Sugar caught in Chivayo's unfinished business

Chivayo built a reputation for extravagant public generosity, regularly gifting vehicles, cash, and other high-value items to musicians, politicians, and public figures. His sudden death has left a number of those transactions in legal and financial uncertainty.

The outcome now depends largely on how Chivayo's estate is settled and whether the car dealer ultimately pursues recovery of the outstanding vehicles.

Watch Sugar Sugar speak to ZBC about the Toyota Fortuner and the missing logbook:

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation

Source: Legit.ng