The UK government outlined strict eligibility rules for children seeking to join a close relative in Britain through the protection route

The child must be under 18 and also have no other family members able to care for them properly

Crucially, it was also stated that not everyone is permitted to bring a child to UK through the protection route

The UK government has published detailed eligibility conditions governing which children can apply to join a close relative in Britain under the protection route, making clear that several categories of people do not qualify.

According to the official guidance published on the UK government's website, a child applying through this route must be under 18 at the time of application, must have no other family members in a position to support or care for them, and must not be living independently.

UK shares eligibility rules of bringing child to country. Photo credit: Paul Ellis/ Getty Images.

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The guidance specifically cites marriage or moving into one's own home as examples of leading an independent life, both of which would disqualify a child from applying.

Who the Sponsoring Relative Must Be

The rules also place strict conditions on the relative based in the UK. That person must be a close family member, specifically a grandparent, sibling, stepparent, aunt, or uncle. Notably, a parent does not qualify under this route.

Beyond the family relationship, the sponsoring relative must hold protection status, meaning they have permission to remain in the UK either as a refugee or as a person with humanitarian protection.

They must also be able to financially support the child without relying on public funds.

Why Settled Status and British Citizenship Rule People Out

One of the most significant restrictions in the guidance is that the sponsoring relative must not be settled in the UK and must not be a British citizen.

This means that relatives who have already secured indefinite leave to remain or obtained citizenship cannot use this particular route to bring a child to join them.

The government notes that anyone wishing to bring a child to join a relative who is already settled or holds British citizenship would need to apply through the standard family visa route instead.

The guidance is part of the broader framework for people seeking to live permanently in the UK, sitting alongside related options such as asylum claims and humanitarian protection applications.

UK lists conditions to sponsor family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined specific conditions that residents must satisfy before they can sponsor a young relative to join them in Britain.

According to the official guidance, one of the conditions states that the sponsor must be a close relative with protection status.

Source: Legit.ng