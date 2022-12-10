Ace comedian Julius Agwu recently spoke out for the first, revealing that his marriage has crashed

The veteran entertainer, in a live Instagram chat with Daddy Freeze, said his wife got tired of the marriage and left

Several internet users have shared mixed feelings about the comedian's remarks concerning his failed marriage

Julius Agwu has finally opened up about his rumoured failed married to Ibiere Maclayton.

In an Instagram live chat, the ace Nigerian comedian confirmed to Daddy Freeze and the public that his marriage has indeed ended.

The couple got married in May, 2008.

Recall that in 2015, the ace comedian was diagnosed with brain tumours and one of them was said to have been as big as a golf ball.

Following his relapse and recovery, the comedian spoke out about the situation of things with his now ex-wife.

"My wife said she's not marrying me again. She said she is tired of the marriage. That's why I said I thank God for life. Satan works in mysterious ways but God works in miraculous."

Social media users reacts to crash of Julius Agwu's marriage

aphrodite.herself:

"So you didn't do anything to her? She just woke up one day and said she's not marrying again "

twis7010:

"She tried. The moment he get well he’s at his dog house and when he fall sick he’s back to home. I wish she will tell her part."

nancydreeew:

"Tell us why she left? What did you do to her?"

