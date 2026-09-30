The United States has published details of the benefits available to citizens of 31 countries that have signed totalisation agreements with America

Workers from eligible countries can combine their US and home-country credits to qualify for Social Security payments they might not otherwise receive

A person who qualifies under a totalisation agreement may receive separate benefit payments from both the US and their own country simultaneously

The United States government has outlined the Social Security benefits available to citizens of 31 countries that have entered into totalisation agreements with America, shedding light on a programme that could significantly affect the retirement and disability income of millions of workers worldwide.

Totalisation agreements, also known as Social Security agreements are bilateral arrangements between the US and partner countries designed to eliminate the problem of dual taxation on earnings and to help workers who have split their careers between two nations. Under these deals, a worker who has not accumulated enough credits in either country to qualify for benefits on their own may be able to combine, or "totalise," their credits from both.

The US explains the benefits of totalisation agreements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Benefits of Social Security agreements

To access this benefit, a worker must have earned a minimum of six US Social Security credits. Once that threshold is met, any credits earned in the agreement country can be counted alongside American credits to help the individual meet eligibility requirements. Importantly, the credits themselves do not move between countries; they remain on record in the nation where they were originally earned. The US then calculates a partial benefit that is proportional to the amount of credits the worker actually accumulated within American borders.

One of the most notable features of the system is that qualifying workers are not forced to choose between two countries. A person who meets the conditions of a totalisation agreement can receive separate benefit payments from both the US and their home country at the same time, which could meaningfully boost retirement or disability income for long-term migrant workers.

US: Which countries are covered

The 31 countries covered by these agreements span several continents, reflecting decades of US diplomatic engagement on social welfare matters.

As previously published by Legit.ng, below are the 31 countries:

Italy Germany Switzerland Belgium Norway Canada United Kingdom Sweden Spain France Portugal Netherlands Austria Finland Ireland Luxembourg Greece South Korea Chile Australia Japan Denmark Czech Republic Poland Slovak Republic Hungary Brazil Uruguay Slovenia Iceland Romania

The most recent addition to the list is Romania, whose agreement with the United States entered into force on 1 September 2026, making it the 31st country to hold such an arrangement with the US.

For citizens of agreement countries, understanding the minimum six-credit requirement and the proportional payment structure is essential to planning retirement income effectively. Those who have worked in the US even for a limited period may be entitled to a partial American Social Security benefit in addition to whatever their home country provides.

Countries under US social security payment restrictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US published two countries where residents cannot receive US Social Security payments: Cuba and North Korea.

The rules have serious consequences: US citizens may collect withheld payments if they move elsewhere, but non-US citizens permanently lose benefits for months spent living in either country.

Source: Legit.ng