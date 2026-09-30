US Explains Social Security Benefits Citizens of 31 Countries Gain from Totalisation Agreements
- The United States has published details of the benefits available to citizens of 31 countries that have signed totalisation agreements with America
- Workers from eligible countries can combine their US and home-country credits to qualify for Social Security payments they might not otherwise receive
- A person who qualifies under a totalisation agreement may receive separate benefit payments from both the US and their own country simultaneously
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The United States government has outlined the Social Security benefits available to citizens of 31 countries that have entered into totalisation agreements with America, shedding light on a programme that could significantly affect the retirement and disability income of millions of workers worldwide.
Totalisation agreements, also known as Social Security agreements are bilateral arrangements between the US and partner countries designed to eliminate the problem of dual taxation on earnings and to help workers who have split their careers between two nations. Under these deals, a worker who has not accumulated enough credits in either country to qualify for benefits on their own may be able to combine, or "totalise," their credits from both.
Benefits of Social Security agreements
To access this benefit, a worker must have earned a minimum of six US Social Security credits. Once that threshold is met, any credits earned in the agreement country can be counted alongside American credits to help the individual meet eligibility requirements. Importantly, the credits themselves do not move between countries; they remain on record in the nation where they were originally earned. The US then calculates a partial benefit that is proportional to the amount of credits the worker actually accumulated within American borders.
One of the most notable features of the system is that qualifying workers are not forced to choose between two countries. A person who meets the conditions of a totalisation agreement can receive separate benefit payments from both the US and their home country at the same time, which could meaningfully boost retirement or disability income for long-term migrant workers.
US: Which countries are covered
The 31 countries covered by these agreements span several continents, reflecting decades of US diplomatic engagement on social welfare matters.
As previously published by Legit.ng, below are the 31 countries:
- Italy
- Germany
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Norway
- Canada
- United Kingdom
- Sweden
- Spain
- France
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Finland
- Ireland
- Luxembourg
- Greece
- South Korea
- Chile
- Australia
- Japan
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Poland
- Slovak Republic
- Hungary
- Brazil
- Uruguay
- Slovenia
- Iceland
- Romania
The most recent addition to the list is Romania, whose agreement with the United States entered into force on 1 September 2026, making it the 31st country to hold such an arrangement with the US.
For citizens of agreement countries, understanding the minimum six-credit requirement and the proportional payment structure is essential to planning retirement income effectively. Those who have worked in the US even for a limited period may be entitled to a partial American Social Security benefit in addition to whatever their home country provides.
Countries under US social security payment restrictions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US published two countries where residents cannot receive US Social Security payments: Cuba and North Korea.
The rules have serious consequences: US citizens may collect withheld payments if they move elsewhere, but non-US citizens permanently lose benefits for months spent living in either country.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng