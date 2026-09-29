Qatar's government outlined a key requirement that foreigners must meet before entering the country on a family sponsorship visa

The requirement centres on a medical test that applicants must complete outside Qatar before they are permitted to travel

Qatar specified that the test must follow a mechanism set by the country's concerned authorities

Qatar has set out a medical requirement that foreigners must satisfy before they can enter the country under a family sponsorship visa.

According to information published on Qatar's official government website, the family sponsorship visa is specifically designed for individuals who are being brought into the country to reside under the sponsorship of a family member already living there.

Qatar names test foreigners need to pass to qualify for family sponsorship visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/belterz

Source: Getty Images

Medical test requirement for Qatar family visa

Before travelling to Qatar on this visa category, applicants are required to pass a medical test conducted outside the country. The test must be carried out in line with the procedures established by the relevant Qatari authorities.

Qatar's official guidance on the matter states that applicants must "pass the medical test outside the country as per the mechanism laid down by the concerned authorities."

What the Qatar family sponsorship visa covers

The visa itself is described as being "given for those who are brought to the country for residence on family sponsorship," making it distinct from work or tourist visa categories.

The medical screening requirement appears to be a pre-entry health clearance step, meaning prospective residents must complete and pass the test before they are permitted to board for Qatar, rather than upon arrival.

Qatar has not published the full list of medical conditions screened during the test, and applicants are advised to consult the relevant authorities for specific guidance on how to complete the process in their home country before travelling.

Qatar publishes 9 visa-on-arrival categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior had published the full list of nine visa-on-arrival categories available to eligible foreigners entering the country.

The categories include 30-day and 90-day tourist visas, visas for GCC residents and their companions, truck drivers, seafarers, newborn babies, and business travellers arriving under approved conditions.

Source: Legit.ng