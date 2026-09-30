Nollywood legend Pete Edochie touched down in Ghana on Tuesday, September 29, for a special Pan-African initiative in his honour

The Pete Edochie Legacy Project in Accra is themed 'Celebrating the African Legend: The Lion That Needs Not to Roar'

His Ghana visit coincided with a court hearing in Abuja involving his son Yul Edochie's wife, actress Judy Austin's defamation case

Nollywood icon Pete Edochie touched down in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, September 29, to a warm, enthusiastic welcome from fans and supporters who turned out at the airport to greet him.

The legendary Nigerian actor is in Ghana for the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, a Pan-African initiative themed "Celebrating the African Legend: The Lion That Needs Not to Roar." The programme honours his remarkable life, decades-long career, and enduring contributions to African cinema and culture.

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie celebrated in grand style in Ghana. Credit: judyaustin/peteedochie/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Videos circulating on social media captured the warm atmosphere at the airport, showing crowds cheering as Edochie arrived. The actor himself acknowledged the reception by resharing some of the clips on his Instagram story.

Pete Edochie's Accra legacy celebration

The initiative marks a significant moment in recognising one of Africa's most celebrated screen personalities. Edochie, widely known for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart, has long been regarded as a cornerstone of African storytelling on screen. The Accra-based celebration brings together admirers from across the continent to pay tribute to his influence.

Family legal battle back home

While Edochie celebrated in Ghana, a legal matter involving his family was unfolding back in Nigeria. A Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned a defamation case on the same day, September 29, with the next hearing scheduled for November 24. The suit was filed by actress Judy Austin, who is the second wife of Pete's son Yul Edochie, against her former husband Emmanuel Obasi and her sister-in-law Rita Edochie.

Ghanaians paid tribute to Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Footage from Abuja showed Rita Edochie and Judy Austin arriving at and departing from the court separately on the day the case was mentioned.

The video of Pete Edochie in Ghana is below:

Another video from Pete Edochie's arrival in Ghana is below:

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng