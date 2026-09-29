Optimus Bank launched the blood donation drive in Lagos under its corporate social responsibility platform, Impact Starts With Us

The initiative seeks to support blood supply for women experiencing childbirth complications, accident victims, surgery patients and others requiring transfusions

The bank said the campaign is designed to encourage regular voluntary blood donation and strengthen community healthcare

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Optimus Bank has launched a blood donation drive in Lagos to support critical healthcare needs and help address Nigeria’s blood supply shortage.

The initiative, themed “GIVE BLOOD. GIVE LIFE.”, was organised under the bank’s corporate social responsibility platform, Impact Starts With Us, and brought together employees, stakeholders and members of the community.

Optimus Bank launches blood drive to help strengthen Nigeria’s blood supply Photo: Esteban vega la-rotta

Source: Facebook

The bank said the initiative reflects its commitment to supporting communities beyond financial services, particularly in areas that affect the wellbeing and resilience of Nigerians, BusinessDay reports.

Safe and timely access to blood remains critical for medical emergencies, including complications during childbirth, accidents, surgery, severe anaemia, sickle cell disorder and cancer treatment.

According to figures cited by Optimus Bank from the World Health Organisation, Nigeria requires an estimated 1.8 million to 2 million units of blood annually, while 371,827 units were collected in 2024.

The bank also cited postpartum haemorrhage as accounting for about 23% to 30% of maternal deaths in Nigeria, highlighting the importance of maintaining adequate blood supplies.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Ademola Odeyemi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Optimus Bank, said the bank believed its responsibility extended beyond banking.

He said:

“Through this initiative, we are encouraging Nigerians to give something that can give another person a second chance at life. For us, this is what Impact Starts With Us represents: taking action today that creates meaningful value for people, communities and the future we are building together."

Morolake Philip-Ladipo, Head of Corporate Communications at Optimus Bank, said the campaign was aimed at highlighting the impact of individual blood donations.

She said:

“Behind every unit of blood is the possibility of helping a mother, a child, an accident victim or a patient receive the care they urgently need."

The blood drive was conducted with technical support from the Department of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), to ensure compliance with medical and safety standards.

Optimus Bank brings employees and community members together to support Nigeria’s blood supply Photo: : Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

Professor Titilope Adeyemo, Head of the department, said voluntary blood donation was important to ensuring hospitals had blood available when patients required transfusions.

Adeyemo said:

“A safe and reliable blood supply is critical to saving lives. Regular voluntary blood donation helps ensure that blood is available for emergencies, childbirth, surgery and patients who require ongoing transfusion support."

Optimus Bank said the blood drive forms part of its wider social impact efforts covering healthcare, education, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and community development.

DailyTrust reports that the bank said stronger healthcare systems and healthier communities were important to enabling Nigerians to work, run businesses, support families and contribute to economic growth.

It added that it would continue to support initiatives aimed at improving access to essential services and strengthening communities across Nigeria.

Nigerian banks with largest CSR donations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that eight Nigerian banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have recorded cumulative donations of N3.69 billion on corporate social responsibility (CSR).

This represents a 72% increase when compared to the N2.15 billion reported in the same period the previous year.

Corporate social responsibility is a way for businesses to contribute to the social, economic, and environmental well-being of their stakeholders and society at large.

Source: Legit.ng