Media personality Daddy Freeze called out Femi Lazarus during a live stream over the ongoing row between Apostle Arome Osayi and VDM

Daddy Freeze accused Lazarus of failing to challenge Arome when the cleric previously made comments against the late Prophet TB Joshua

The controversy began after Arome claimed Nigeria was called to be a missionary country, drawing a fierce response from VDM

Daddy Freeze has waded deeper into the feud involving Apostle Arome Osayi and Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, this time pulling Femi Lazarus into the conversation.

The media personality, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, made his remarks during a live stream posted to his Instagram page on Monday, 29 September 2026.

Fans react as Daddy Freeze drags Femi Lazarus into Arome Osayi and VDM feud. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@apostlearome/@femilazarus

Source: Instagram

During the session, Daddy Freeze turned his attention to Femi Lazarus, questioning why Lazarus had stayed silent when Arome previously made remarks against the late Prophet TB Joshua.

He argued that Lazarus showed no interest in holding Arome accountable at the time, yet the issue of criticising religious figures was now being treated as a major concern. Daddy Freeze described Arome's behaviour as part of a broader "culture of insult."

The root of the controversy

The dispute traces back to comments Apostle Arome Osayi made suggesting that Nigeria was divinely positioned as a missionary nation, called to pray and intercede for other countries while those nations focused on development.

Daddy Freeze speaks about culture of insult, drags cleric. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

VDM took strong exception to those remarks, publicly dragging the cleric and making pointed comments about his appearance in the process.

Adding further context to the row, Daddy Freeze recalled that Arome had previously insinuated that TB Joshua was a sorcerer, with his teachings allegedly portraying the late pastor as a false prophet whose ministry operated through a spirit of divination rather than the Holy Spirit. Daddy Freeze used this to question the consistency of those now rallying around Arome.

Fans weigh in on the debate

Social media users had varied takes on Daddy Freeze's latest intervention:

@benjetour wrote:

"Nigerians with the culture of selective justice, why would him call his friend out for disrespting TB, once you ain't in their circle of friends they don't care about you."

@sigoeru commented:

"People forget 'baba wey no well' song so quick."

@dollartree09 said:

"DF pls try and get some rest ooooh daddy always online Ur ancestors will guide you."

@femeyez77 wrote:

"You are appreciated sir"

Daddy Freeze praises Peller over career

Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze took to X on Monday, September 7, 2026, to praise what he described as the value-based system surrounding streamer and content creator Peller’s growing profile.

Freeze pointed to Peller’s recent trip to the UK with Pastor Tobi and his attendance at Salon Privé as examples of how the streamer’s network and perceived value have opened doors to luxury experiences that may previously have been out of reach.

Freeze’s post generated reactions from fans and social media users, with responses ranging from full agreement with his observation to requests for a clearer explanation of what he meant by the “value” concept. The discussion has since drawn attention to the growing influence of personal branding, relationships, and perceived social value in determining access to high-profile experiences.

Source: Legit.ng