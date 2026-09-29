Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has cried out over what she described as attempts to bring down her YouTube page

The actress claimed her page had been shadow-banned after people allegedly reported it over accusations that she was taking sides in a dispute

Ajao, who said she was running into debt, appealed to Nigerians to stop reporting her page and support her new movie instead

Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has made an emotional appeal to Nigerians after claiming that her YouTube page has been targeted by people determined to bring it down.

In a video shared online, the actress said her page had been shadow-banned and alleged that some individuals were using different tactics to report her account.

Eniola Ajao cries out over what she described as attempts to bring down her YouTube page. Photos: @eniola_ajao/IG.

Source: Instagram

‘I am running into debt’ - Eniola Ajao

A visibly distressed Ajao appealed to Nigerians for help, saying the situation was beginning to affect her financially.

“Nigerians, please help me; I am running into debt now,” she said.

The actress questioned what she had done to those reporting her page, explaining that she had been accused of supporting one person against another.

According to Ajao, the allegation was untrue and did not reflect her personality.

The actress described herself as someone who avoids trouble and pleaded with anyone she may have offended to forgive her.

“Please, I want you all to forgive me if I have offended you in any way. I am a peaceful person, and I don’t want trouble,” she said.

Ajao then made a direct appeal to those allegedly reporting her page.

“Please, stop reporting my page anymore,” she pleaded.

Eniola Ajao appeals to fans

The actress also urged her supporters to visit her YouTube channels and watch her new movie, apparently hoping their engagement would help support her content amid the reported difficulties.

Ajao did not identify the individuals she believes are behind the reports or provide independent evidence confirming that her page was deliberately shadow-banned.

Watch the X video of Eniola Ajao crying out online here:

Reactions trail Eniola Ajao's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Adewale_Ojawale stated:

"I want to believe this is a form of traffic improvement practice to the Movie, I have try to watch the film but cudnt finish cos am sorry can't see anything so particular. I stand to be corrected."

@Adegbitemah noted:

"You guys don’t see what is going on in Yorubaland that they( some gorrilas from eastern part of Nigeria) has vowed to destroy any Yoruba achievement on social media. We in London are counterattacking Facebook, TikTok YouTube policy to verify people why they are complaining about."

Eniola Ajao claims her page had been shadow-banned after people allegedly reported it over accusations that she was taking sides in a dispute. Photo: @eniola_ajao/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odunlade's father's burial: Eniola Ajao addresses controversy

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola Ajao responded to the rumours and the backlash she faced over her viral video at Odunlade Adekola's father's burial in Ekiti.

Eniola sent a message to people spreading rumours about her and the actor. According to the actress, she has stopped trying to change people's perception of her.

Source: Legit.ng