Verydarkman posted a satirical video from a luxury shopping district in China, mockingly 'exporting prayers' to the Chinese in exchange for good roads

The clip was a direct response to Apostle Arome Osayi's claim that Nigeria is called to export prayers and revival to the world

VDM sarcastically 'commanded' brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Tom Ford to appear in Nigerian cities, drawing massive reactions online

Verydarkman (VDM) has taken his beef with Apostle Arome Osayi to the streets of China literally.

The Ratel president posted a satirical Instagram video on Sunday, 27 September 2026, walking through a bustling, upscale shopping district in China packed with Apple Store, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci and other global luxury brands.

Reactions as VDM mocks Nigerian prayer culture in viral China video, fires back at Apostle Arome Osayi. Photo credit@apostlearome/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The clip was a pointed response to Apostle Arome Osayi's position that Nigeria is divinely called to export prayers and revival to the rest of the world.

VDM's satirical "Prayer mission" to China

Adopting a mock-evangelical tone throughout, VDM prayed loudly over China's smooth roads, gleaming storefronts and throngs of tourists, framing himself as a Nigerian missionary on a sacred exchange mission.

VDM shares video from China, reacts to Apostle Arome's claims. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

His logic, delivered with deadpan fervour: Nigeria will send prayers, and in return, China will send good roads.

He pointed his camera at the Apple Store and declared that "with prayers," the brand would arrive in Nigeria "very soon."

The controversial personality laid hands on the Chinese road and announced he was on behalf of all Nigerians to "exchange prayers for good road."

He then turned his attention to Gucci, commanding it to "appear in Wuse," before ordering Tom Ford to materialise in "Nekorodoo" within three days and Balenciaga to show up in Kano.

His wider argument, wrapped in satire, was blunt: China attracts billions in tourism revenue each year not because of faith but because of creativity, infrastructure and investment. Nigeria, he argued, has none of those draws because its people are too occupied praying instead of building.

"A lot of you will never see Louis Vuitton till you die in Nigeria," he said. "You know why? Because they rely on prayer and these people rely on hard work."

VDM also referenced Borno State's insecurity, noting that years of prayers had not ended the violence, before pivoting back into character and assuring viewers that healing was coming.

Here is VDM's Instagram video about Nigeria while he was in China:

Fans react to VDM's China video

The video quickly drew strong reactions online:

@verydarkgirl_ratel_ wrote:

"I swear to God and those are original things oo like Louisvt and co but Nigeria own na aba made"

@portharcourticons4 commented:

"God needs to save Nigerian pastors seriously."

@arthurscottoriginal said:

"Na u fit this our Nigeria pastors and congregation better watch this video"

@monstarrboi reacted:

"Most Petty of the Pettiest."

@donkarlotti joked:

"Dont worry Hermes' is coming to Warri"

@pella_iyke summed it up with:

"Importer… Exporter… Prayer porter."

Radiogad slams VDM over Bobrisky

Legit.ng reported that the media personality, Radiogad, was not happy with the way VDM reacted after Bobrisky shared the names of people who helped him.

Bobrisky had listed the amount he got from his friends in an appreciation note, and VDM slammed all of them.

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, and others who gave millions to Bobrisky. Radiogad dragged him for being noisy in others' affairs.

Source: Legit.ng