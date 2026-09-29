US Bans Alcohol, Dairy Products, Motorcycles and Others from One Country

The Trump administration's import ban on several Canadian goods came into force, covering alcohol, dairy products and motorcycles

Canada exported nearly C$1bn worth of liquor to the US in 2025, with about 93% of all Canadian liquor exports going to the American market

Prime Minister Mark Carney described the bans as relatively modest, though he acknowledged they would hurt directly targeted businesses and sectors

The United States ban on a range of Canadian imports, including alcohol, dairy products and motorcycles, took effect on Tuesday as the trade dispute between the two countries continued without any resolution in sight.

The measures, first announced by President Donald Trump through executive orders signed on 8 September, were framed as a response to what Trump called "continued discrimination" by Canada against US dairy, automotive and alcohol products.

US import bans on Canadian alcohol, dairy products and motorcycles take effect as the Canada-US trade dispute shows no sign of easing. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said Canada had been "treating the United States very unfairly" and went further, calling it "one of the worst countries in the entire world."

What the ban covers

The import restrictions apply to roughly C1bn(approximately£530m) worth of Canadian liquor sent to the US annually, along with whey products commonly used in protein powder manufacturing.

Motorcycleexportsarealsoaffected,thoughCanadashippedonlyabout5,000unitssouthoftheborderin2025,wortharoundC120m according to Statistics Canada, limiting the immediate impact.

About 93% of all Canadian liquor exports in 2025 were destined for the US market. Spirits Canada, the industry body representing Canadian liquor producers, warned that the consequences for the sector "could be significant."

Canada's response and trade outlook

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the bans as "relatively modest measures" in the context of the broader trade pressures Washington has imposed. He acknowledged, however, that businesses and sectors directly in the crosshairs would feel real pain.

Derek Holt, an economist with Scotiabank, offered a more measured reading of the situation, writing that "these actions are face-saving by the US administration, not substantive in nature and that's a positive."

Canada is not expected to take fresh retaliatory steps in response to Tuesday's ban. Formal trade talks between the two countries remain stalled. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC last week that Trump was "comfortable" with the current state of affairs. "They call us now and then and we have good conversations about potential deals. But there's no urgency on our side," Greer said.

The broader trade picture between the two neighbours remains tense. The US has imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian dairy, alcohol, steel and aluminium, and 25% tariffs on Canadian-built cars.

Canada, in turn, has placed retaliatory tariffs of between 15% and 50% on more than 700 American products, levied a 25% charge on certain steel and aluminium goods, and most Canadian provinces have stopped selling US liquor.

Economists have cautioned that Tuesday's bans add another layer of uncertainty to a trade relationship that is already under significant strain, given that the US remains Canada's largest trading partner by a wide margin.

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