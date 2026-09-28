Actor and content creator Joseph Obasi shared a birthday tribute to his male best friend, Enwerem Mac-donald Chigozirim, on Instagram

The post featured a picture collage of the two men in poses that caught the attention of fans online

Fans flooded the comments section with divided reactions, with some questioning the nature of their friendship

Nigerian actor and content creator Joseph Obasi sparked a heated debate online after posting a birthday tribute to his close friend, Enwerem Mac-donald Chigozirim, that many fans found eyebrow-raising.

Obasi shared the post on his Instagram page on Saturday, 27 September 2026, featuring a photo collage of himself and Chigozirim. In one image, the content creator stood behind his friend with his arms wrapped around him; in another, he was pictured adjusting his friend's collar.

Reactions as Chef Obasi Joseph faces backlash over surprise birthday for best friend. Photo credit@josephobasi

Source: Instagram

Alongside the photos, Obasi poured his heart out in a heartfelt caption dedicated to the celebrant:

Chef Obasi Joseph shares post about best friend, fans react. Photo credit@josephobasi

Source: Instagram

"I know what it feels like to have that one friend you can trust! A friend you can go each day without fear of betrayal or disloyalty. I know what it feels like to have a friend who grows with you without jealousy. A friend who is down with you in good and in bad times. I know how this feels because I have you as my best friend @chigoo_mac Happy Birthday My Bestfriend. Chai! I love you so much! Enyi ka nwanne"

Here is the Instagram post of the content creator:

Fans react to Joseph Obasi's post

The Content creator's post quickly drew attention in the comments section, with opinions sharply divided. Some fans saw nothing wrong with the gesture and celebrated the rare display of genuine male friendship, while others were less generous in their interpretation of the images.

Here are some of the reactions:

@officerkay_:

"This pictures dey give agehgeh bread."

@innocent.onyebuchi:

"In a world where betrayal, bitterness and jealousy is the order of the day, having a genuine friendship is worth the celebration happy birthday to you bestie."

@buzordamaris:

"I know say you no dey straight. Ome ka nwanyi. This settings no too clear."

@zeebrah.147:

"Very colorful pre-wedding settings , i loveet."

@stecynestee:

"I really pray you haven't joined this nonsense seriously because I really don't get if young guys of these days can't be successful again with this nonsense. Is always the one wey dey do August meeting content always supporting such posts. Retrace your steps if you have as is still early"

The post reignited an ongoing conversation about how men in Nigeria express affection towards their friends, with some users applauding the bond while others remained uncomfortable with the physical closeness on display.

RMD marks his birthday

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, continued to attract attention not only for his enduring career but also for the youthful energy and distinctive style he brings to his public appearances. At 65, the celebrated actor reflected on ageing, family, fashion, marriage, and his long-standing passion for acting.

RMD’s reflections on reaching the milestone have also carried a deeper personal meaning. He noted that his parents did not live to see 60, making his own journey beyond that age particularly significant. For the actor, each additional day is a gift and an opportunity to appreciate life.

Beyond his thoughts on longevity, RMD remained a talking point for his youthful appearance and fashion choices. His wardrobe, which often features contemporary and bold pieces, even surprised his grown children. He also shared some of the habits and outlooks he believes have helped him maintain his youthful appearance and energy.

Source: Legit.ng