Popular Yoruba actor Rotimi Salami is in a celebration mood today as he clocks a new age, which is a big deal for him

The actor, who said he is grateful for his new age, shared some lovely pictures of him rocking a black outfit and a new look

Many of his colleagues in the movie industry, as well as fans and followers, have stormed his comment section to pen birthday messages to him

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami is all excited as he marks his birthday on Wednesday, November 30.

Rotimi took to his Instagram page to share some pictures of him looking dapper in black outfits as he expressed gratitude to God and appealed to his fans to support his new movie.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote:

“Still my birthday, Grateful heart. The only gift I ask of you if truly you love me is to click on the link in my bio to subscribe to my YouTube channel.”

Colleagues, fans celebrate Rotimi Salami on his birthday

aanuoluwapolight:

"Happy birthday bro wish you many more year's to come bro."

iamoesophagus01:

"Jamendra Antapbachan ❤️❤️❤️ actor nla … more years in wealth and in good health."

christianaboluwade:

"Happy birthday God bless and keep you boss ."

engr_christine:

"Done long ago still your day my Crush."

frankdonga_:

"Happy birthday, bro."

omobolajoko_:

"LIVE LONG AND EXCEL BRO❤️."

monyvikky:

"Happy bithday to u sir i dey wish u long life and prosperity may your new age should blessed."

officialsabaika:

"God bless your new age my brother my favorite Warafanau Mokano Aliyah Amin ."

christmasfashionshow:

"Happy birthday Chief wishing you all the best ."

omolaraoriolowo:

"Happy birthday, bro... Llnp Insha Allah."

olayinka_durowoju:

"Happy birthday sire!"

