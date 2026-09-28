The Canadian government published rules showing that not every child born on Canadian soil automatically qualifies for citizenship

Four categories of foreign nationals are named, including diplomats and UN employees, whose children face a different citizenship test

A key exception exists that could still grant citizenship to affected children depending on the status of the other parent

The Canadian government has clarified that birth on Canadian soil does not automatically guarantee citizenship for every child, identifying four specific categories of foreign nationals whose children may not qualify.

The guidance, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, outlines the exception to Canada's general birthright citizenship rule and applies to children born in Canada when one of their parents falls into any of the following groups at the time of birth:

Canada lists cases where babies born in the country may not get citizenship. Photo credit: Valerie Macon, Michael Interisano

Source: Getty Images

1. A foreign diplomat.

2. A representative or employee in Canada of a foreign government.

3. An employee of a foreign diplomat, representative, or employee.

4. An officer or employee of a specialised agency of the United Nations or another international organisation.

Canada's citizenship by birth: When the exception applies

A child born under these circumstances may not be recognised as a Canadian citizen at birth. However, the rule is not absolute. If the other parent held Canadian citizenship or permanent resident status at the time of the child's birth, the child can still acquire Canadian citizenship regardless of the first parent's diplomatic or official status.

This means the citizenship outcome for children in such cases depends entirely on the nationality or immigration status of both parents combined, not just the circumstances of birth on Canadian territory.

Why this matters for families in Canada

Canada is home to hundreds of foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations, including United Nations bodies, whose staff live and work in the country on official postings. Children born to these officials during their assignments could be directly affected by this rule.

The Canadian government's position reflects a long-standing principle in international law that diplomatic personnel and their households operate under a distinct legal framework, separate from the laws governing ordinary residents and immigrants.

Families in affected categories are advised to verify the citizenship status of their children through the official Canadian citizenship application process rather than assuming automatic entitlement based solely on place of birth.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had published three conditions that foreigners must meet to get a temporary resident permit.

Cheaper Canada's citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had offered a cheaper citizenship application fee to two categories of people.

According to the fee schedule last updated on September 21, 2026, adults aged 18 and over are required to pay CAD 653 to apply for citizenship.

That figure covers both the processing fee and the right of citizenship fee.

Source: Legit.ng