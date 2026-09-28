Statistics Canada has released its Tourism Activity 2025 report, showing Canadians made 14.3 million overseas visits during the year

Visits to the United States dropped sharply, falling from over 31 million to just 23 million compared to earlier years

Mexico topped the list of overseas destinations, with France, the UK, and Italy also making the top five

Statistics Canada has released its Tourism Activity 2025 report, revealing that Canadians made 14.3 million overseas visits during the year, with domestic travel also surpassing pre-pandemic levels even as trips to the United States dropped sharply.

The data, drawn from the National Travel Survey and Frontier Counts 2025, paints a clear picture of shifting travel habits among Canadian residents, with more people choosing destinations farther from home rather than crossing the southern border.

Canada names 5 most visited countries by Canadians. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Top overseas destinations for Canadians in 2025

According to @StatCan_eng on X, below are the top five overseas destinations for Canadians in 2025:

1. Mexico claimed the top spot among overseas destinations, attracting 2,662,000 Canadian visitors in 2025.

2. The Dominican Republic came in second with 984,000 visits

3. France came in third, with 977,000 Canadians visiting the country

4. The United Kingdom drew 878,000 Canadian travellers

5. Italy rounded out the top five with 805,000 visits

The figures show a strong appetite for sun destinations in the Caribbean, alongside European travel, with three of the five most-visited countries in Europe.

US visits fall as overseas travel climbs

One of the most striking findings in the report is the steep decline in travel to the United States. Canadian visits to the US fell from 31,506,000 in the earliest period measured to just 23,096,000 in 2025, a considerable drop that contrasts with the upward trend in both domestic and overseas travel.

Visits within Canada rose steadily, climbing from 333,601,000 to 342,040,000, while overseas visits grew from 12,269,000 to 14,270,000 over the same period.

The combined trends suggest that while Canadians are travelling more overall, the United States is capturing a noticeably smaller share of that activity. Overseas destinations and travel within Canada have both benefited from the shift.

See the original Statistics Canada post with the full infographic:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released three family immigration categories targeted for permanent residence.

Canada: 11 available permanent residence pathways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada published 11 permanent residence pathways for foreign nationals. The options include work-based and regional programmes, family sponsorship, refugee protection and a special route for some people who were previously in state care.

For Nigerians considering the japa route, the Provincial Nominee Programme may offer another chance to move to Canada, particularly for those who do not score highly under Express Entry. But applicants hoping to settle in Quebec or Nunavut will need to explore other options, as those regions are excluded from the programme.

Source: Legit.ng