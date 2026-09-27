Nigeria’s airports are facing worsening congestion as airlines struggle to find enough parking spaces for aircraft, especially in Lagos and Abuja

The shortage is causing take-off and landing delays, with some aircraft forced to wait before departing or landing

FAAN is expanding airport aprons, while Lagos’ MM2 plans to introduce a slot system to better manage aircraft movements

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s airport congestion is worsening as airlines struggle to find enough parking spaces for aircraft, creating fresh operational challenges at some of the country’s busiest terminals.

The shortage of apron space is increasingly affecting aircraft movements, with flights facing take-off and landing delays during peak periods. Passengers are bearing the impact through longer waiting times, delayed departures and disrupted travel schedules.

Nigeria’s Airports Face Fresh Crisis as Airlines Struggle to Find Parking Spaces for Aircraft

Source: UGC

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has started expanding airport aprons to address the growing pressure, while Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MM2) in Lagos is planning to introduce a slot system to better manage aircraft movements.

Lagos, Abuja airports face severe parking crunch

Industry sources said the problem is particularly severe at Lagos’ domestic terminals and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where available apron space is struggling to keep pace with the number of aircraft operating from the facilities.

An airport source told Daily Sun that the situation at Lagos’ General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and MM2 has become increasingly difficult, with aircraft sometimes unable to depart because other planes have to be pushed back first.

Incoming aircraft can also be forced to remain in holding patterns while waiting for clearance to land because parking positions are unavailable.

“Both domestic terminals in Lagos, which are the main hubs and turnaround points for the vast majority of the local industry, are severely capacity constrained,” the source said.

The source added that the congestion was creating operational difficulties, with aircraft sometimes waiting for extended periods before landing or departing.

Limited apron space disrupts flight operations

The congestion is not limited to occasional peak-period pressure, according to the source, who described the shortage of aircraft parking positions as a chronic problem affecting daily operations.

“MM1, GAT and Abuja airports are congested. We do not have sufficient capacity across all three airports for the number of aircraft we operate,” the source said.

The situation was described as particularly acute at MM2, which handles a large share of domestic flight operations.

The shortage of parking positions means airlines have limited room to accommodate aircraft between flights, putting additional pressure on turnaround operations and ground-handling services.

Nigeria’s Airports Face Fresh Crisis as Airlines Struggle to Find Parking Spaces for Aircraft

Source: Getty Images

The source said the airport system had reached a critical point, with aircraft sometimes circling while waiting for landing clearance and others unable to move until parking or departure positions became available.

With passenger traffic and airline operations continuing to put pressure on existing infrastructure, the expansion of apron capacity and better management of aircraft movements are expected to become increasingly important in reducing delays and easing congestion at Nigeria’s airports.

Aviation fuel prices soar to N2,150

Legit.ng earlier reported the rising aviation fuel prices affecting Nigerian airlines and the industry’s growing operating costs.

Jet A1 prices now range from about N1,190 to N2,150 per litre across airports, adding pressure on domestic carriers.

The surge follows global oil supply disruptions linked to tensions between the United States and Iran and attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Source: Legit.ng