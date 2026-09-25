Dangote Refinery has increased its LPG gantry price, adding pressure on Nigerian households

Retail data showed cooking gas prices across 18 locations range from N1,200 to N1,500 per kilogram

Sapele and Edo recorded the highest prices, while Gwagwalada and Ijebu East offered the cheapest refills at N15,000 per 12.5kg

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery has increased its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price from N980 to N1,030 per kilogram, raising fresh concerns about the cost of cooking gas for millions of Nigerian households already under financial pressure.

The refinery's price hike comes against the backdrop of wide retail price swings recorded across the country in August 2026, with data covering 18 locations showing that consumers paid between N1,200 and N1,500 per kilogram, depending on where they lived.

Dangote LPG price rises by N50 per kilogram, adding to pressure on households already dealing with rising living costs. Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Highest and lowest cooking gas prices in August 2026

Data shows that Sapele and Edo State recorded the most expensive rates in the survey at N1,500 per kilogram, pushing the cost of a 12.5kg cylinder refill to N18,750.

That figure was about N1,903 above the average of N16,847.22 calculated across the 18 locations.

Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory and Ijebu East in Ogun State offered the lowest prices at N1,200 per kilogram, meaning consumers there paid N15,000 for a 12.5kg refill, N3,750 less than in Sapele and Edo.

Several other locations fell in between.

Ojo, Lagos Island, Sango Ota in Ogun State, Katsina and parts of Ikorodu in Lagos recorded N1,400 per kilogram, or N17,500 for a 12.5kg cylinder.

Jos recorded N1,360 per kilogram, equivalent to N17,000, while Aba, Benin City, Ifo, Karu, Owode Yewa, Sabo in Ikorodu and Shagamu recorded N1,300 per kilogram, or N16,250 for a 12.5kg refill.

The median price across the 18 locations stood at N16,625 for a 12.5kg cylinder.

Cooking gas consumers face fresh cost pressure following Dangote Refinery’s N50 per kilogram LPG price increase. Photo: Nasae

Source: Facebook

Price gaps persist even within the same state

The data also showed considerable variation between communities within a single state.

In Ogun State, for example, LPG sold for N1,200 per kilogram in Ijebu East but climbed to N1,400 in Sango Ota, with Ifo, Owode Yewa and Shagamu recording N1,300 in between.

The gap of N200 per kilogram translates to N2,500 on a 12.5kg refill within the same state.

Lagos showed a similar pattern, with Ojo, Lagos Island, Ikorodu (Ijede) and Odogunyan recording N1,400 per kilogram, while Sabo in Ikorodu was priced at N1,300.

10 states with the highest and lowest cooking gas prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that cooking gas became more expensive for households across Nigeria during the period under review.

According to the NBS cooking gas price watch, the average retail price of a 5kg LPG cylinder increased to N8,706.93 from N7,655.73 previously.

The latest figure represents a 13.73% month-on-month increase, meaning households spent significantly more to refill their cooking gas cylinders during the period.

Source: Legit.ng