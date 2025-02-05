Actress Lolo has expressed concerns over a trending challenge on the popular social media platform TikTok

In a heartfelt message, the actress shared how a young boy in a TikTok video was asking young girls to expose themselves to camera

Actress Lolo question the trend while expressing disbelief at young people participating in such a challenge

Nollywood actress and media personality Omotunde Adebowale-David better known as Lolo in a viral video shared her concerns about a disturbing social media trend she saw on video sharing platform TikTok.

Lolo on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, expressed dismay after seeing a TikTok video where a young boy asked young girls to expose themselves on camera.

Actress Lolo advocates for social media regulation. Credit: offciallolo1/tiktok

Source: Instagram

The actress shared how shocked she see multiple girls complying with the young boy's request.

"I am not happy today at all. I saw a video on TikTok where a young boy in a dingy place asked girls to flash on TikTok, and I saw different girls doing it. Not one, not two," she said.

The actress also questioned the TikTok trend which was being viewed by people.

"It made me wonder what is happening and I was told it's a challenge," she said while calling for parental involvement in their wards' social media lives.

"Even if they were paying you..we need to stop this! Where are our parents and caregivers? We thought we had seen everything with gen Z! But what this gen Alpha would do! As a mother, I am unhappy because I saw it with my two eyes ! This has to stop," Lolo added.

Sharing the video, Lolo wrote in a caption also called for regulation of social media over the TikTok trend.

"This made me very sad and i cant just so t down and do nothing. I will continue to advocate for some kind of control of social all media because the things seen are just beyond me," she wrote.

Watch viral video of actress Lolo speaking against TikTok trend:

Reactions trail Lolo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail Lolo's video, with many supporting the actress. Read the comments below:

flexxzy_b said:

"Madam mind your business and focus on your family, people are angry. Adviser dey collect slap these days."

Dami4Change commented:

"That's the sad reality I have never posted on tiktok nor host any live show but love to see good content."

pretoriadaddyP reacted:

"That guy needs to be arrested honestly, what is his pleasure in seeing them naked online like that."

ibukun_tayo:

"I keep asking myself if those girls do not have families on social mèdia that sees their activities."

