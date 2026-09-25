Head coach Eric Chelle has announced his Super Eagles starting lineup to face the Barea of Madagascar

Nigeria hosts the African island at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

A win for the Super Eagles will give them a strong start ahead of facing Guinea-Bissau in the second game

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Madagascar on matchday one of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Stanley Nwabali starts in goal expectedly after Maduka Okoye’s late arrival with Wrexham loanee Arthur Okonkwo on the bench as his deputy.

Eric Chelle starts George Ilenikhena after Victor Osimhen's injury. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle surprisingly named Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena in the starting lineup as he pairs Akor Adams in attack in place of Victor Osimhen.

The rest of the lineup is as expected with Ola Aina starting ahead of Bright Osayi-Samuel, while the rest of the team’s core remains with Samuel Chukwueze also named in the team.

Full XI: Stanley Nwabali, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, George Ilenikhena, Akor Adams.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Madagascar

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Madagascar in francophone sub-Saharan African countries and the MENA region.

CAF has yet to reach an agreement with Canal Sport and SuperSport for the English speaking Africans, hence no verified channels.

Source: Legit.ng