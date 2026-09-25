Nigeria vs Madagascar: Eric Chelle Confirms Super Eagles’ XI for AFCON 2027 Qualifier
- Head coach Eric Chelle has announced his Super Eagles starting lineup to face the Barea of Madagascar
- Nigeria hosts the African island at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo
- A win for the Super Eagles will give them a strong start ahead of facing Guinea-Bissau in the second game
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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Madagascar on matchday one of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Stanley Nwabali starts in goal expectedly after Maduka Okoye’s late arrival with Wrexham loanee Arthur Okonkwo on the bench as his deputy.
Chelle surprisingly named Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena in the starting lineup as he pairs Akor Adams in attack in place of Victor Osimhen.
The rest of the lineup is as expected with Ola Aina starting ahead of Bright Osayi-Samuel, while the rest of the team’s core remains with Samuel Chukwueze also named in the team.
Full XI: Stanley Nwabali, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, George Ilenikhena, Akor Adams.
Where to watch Nigeria vs Madagascar
Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Madagascar in francophone sub-Saharan African countries and the MENA region.
CAF has yet to reach an agreement with Canal Sport and SuperSport for the English speaking Africans, hence no verified channels.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.