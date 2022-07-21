Mosun Filani has cried out over the cost of wearing makeup for an event in Nigeria; according to her, “it is too expensive”

The actress, in a video sighted online by Legit.ng, queried the fact that people see anyone not wearing makeup at an event as “sick” or being an “outcast”

Many reactions have, however, trailed her outburst as her colleagues and other social media users have said one or two things about the matter

Nollywood actress Mosun Filani Oduoye has lamented the rising cost of getting makeup done for an event in Nigeria.

In a video which has gone viral, the actress said getting makeup done used to be around N5,000 to N10,000, but now it starts from N20,000.

Mosun Filani with & without heavy makeup. Credit: @ayabaoduoye

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, she isn’t someone who likes making up, but how anyone who doesn’t make up for an event in Nigeria is stereotyped was a concern for her.

She said: “Please, who started the idea of wearing makeup before we go to a function? Apart from the fact that I don’t like wearing makeup, how people who don’t wear makeup at the event are seen as being sick or an outcast worries me a lot. Makeup that used to be around 5k to 10k now starts from 20k. Imagine having to attend like four events in a month that is like 80k; how much is my salary?

Colleagues, social media users react to Mosun’s video

biolabayo1:

"My sister! Ko ma kanmi, I’ll do what I can do on my face or go like that I can even use Moju or dusting powder sebi is my face now? "

shollycutie1:

"20k ke? Abi 30k upwards. 20k own still ko go make sense"

kunlereal:

"Funny thing is, most ladies look better without make up! But they won’t listen, they prefer to use foundation that can build 2 government schools on their face."

db_naturals_:

"My dear just do you!! If you don’t want to make you please do not and carry yourself with pride, if your skin is glowing that’s even a plus. I do not make up to every event I go to, I only makeup when I feel like it and that’s rarely."

