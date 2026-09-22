Canada officially published five grounds on which a foreigner's work permit application at the port of entry can be turned down

Criminal history, medical inadmissibility, and security concerns are among the key reasons Canada may refuse entry to foreign workers

Applicants who plan to work for certain categories of employers also risk having their work permit rejected at the border

Canada has made public the five specific grounds on which border officials can turn down a work permit application at the port of entry.

The federal government has outlined these conditions to help foreign nationals understand exactly what can stand between them and entry into the country for work purposes.

Canada states 5 reasons foreigners may be refused work permits at port of entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

5 reasons Canada can reject your work permit

1. Medical inadmissibility

If a foreign national is deemed medically inadmissible, Canadian authorities at the port of entry will turn down the work permit application. This typically means the applicant's health condition is considered a risk to public health or safety, or is likely to place excessive demands on Canada's health services.

2. Criminal record

Applicants with a history of criminal activity may be refused entry. Canada may also request a police certificate as part of verifying an applicant's background before deciding on the permit.

3. Threat to national security

Any individual considered a danger to Canada's security will not be granted a work permit at the port of entry. This includes persons flagged under national security or public safety assessments.

4. Misrepresentation on the application

Providing false or misleading information on a work permit application is grounds for rejection. Canada treats misrepresentation seriously, and it can also result in a ban from re-applying for a period of time.

5. Working for a prohibited employer

The final reason covers the type of employer an applicant intends to work for. Canada will refuse a work permit if the applicant plans to work for an employer listed as "ineligible" on the country's official list of employers who have failed to comply with programme conditions. Applications are also rejected where the intended employer regularly offers striptease.

What foreign workers should know before travelling to Canada

Prospective workers are advised to verify their employer's status before travelling to the port of entry, as discovering a compliance issue at the border leaves little room for resolution. Canada's rules apply regardless of whether an applicant holds a valid job offer, meaning the conditions above can override other qualifications if they are not met.

Canada lists countries eligible for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had published the full list of countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for a work permit at a port of entry.

The Canadian government said applicants must generally be from a visa-exempt country or territory, or be a visa-exempt traveller such as a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

Source: Legit.ng