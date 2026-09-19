Canada's immigration authority has published the full list of documents required for foreigners applying for a work permit from outside the country

All applicants must submit a specific application form, a valid passport copy, and a recent photo meeting official visa specifications

Those applying for an employer-specific work permit face additional requirements, including letters from current and past employers and proof of work experience

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department has outlined the exact documents that foreign nationals must gather before applying for a Canadian work permit from outside the country.

The requirements fall into two categories: documents every applicant must provide and supporting materials that may be requested depending on individual circumstances.

Canada lists documents for foreigners applying for work permit from abroad. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents every applicant must submit

Regardless of the type of work permit being sought, all applicants are required to submit a completed Application for Work Permit Made Outside of Canada form, known as IMM 1295. Alongside this, applicants must attach a photocopy of a valid, unexpired passport or travel document, as well as one photograph that meets Canada's official visa photo specifications.

When applying through the online portal, applicants receive a personalised document checklist tailored to their situation. Canadian immigration authorities advise applicants to ensure every item on that checklist is provided before submission.

Supporting documents that may also be required include proof of a medical examination, a marriage certificate, certified translations of any documents not written in English or French, and several official forms covering family information, common-law union declarations, and representative authorisation.

Foreign nationals applying from a country where they do not hold citizenship must also include proof of their current legal immigration status in that country.

Extra requirements for employer-specific work permits

Applicants seeking an employer-specific work permit face a longer list of required materials, several of which must be obtained directly from a prospective employer.

Standard documents in this category include a letter from the applicant's current employer, reference letters from previous employers, evidence of past work experience such as pay slips, proof that the applicant meets the job's requirements including any relevant licences or certifications, and an up-to-date curriculum vitae.

Where a role does not require a licence or certification, applicants are instructed to upload a blank sheet of paper marked "Not applicable" in its place, as explained in the published guidelines.

Additional documents beyond this standard set will vary depending on whether the position requires a Labour Market Impact Assessment, a process through which Canadian employers demonstrate that no local worker was available to fill the role before hiring from abroad.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng