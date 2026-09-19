Napoli Women completed the permanent signing of Nigerian international Chidinma Okeke from América Femenil on Friday, September 18

The 26-year-old centre-back signed a two-year deal that runs until 2028, adding to a career spanning Nigeria, Spain, Japan and Mexico

Okeke could make her competitive debut for Napoli against Juventus on September 26 as the new Serie A Women season begins

Napoli Women have completed the signing of Nigerian international defender Chidinma Okeke from Mexican club América Femenil, the club confirmed on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The 26-year-old centre-back put pen to paper on a permanent two-year contract that will keep her at the Italian club until 2028.

Napoli Women have officially completed the signing of Nigeria international defender Chidinma Okeke from Mexican club América Femenil. Photo by Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Fotmob, Okeke arrives having spent two seasons in Mexico, where she made 27 Liga MX Femenil appearances in the 2025/26 season and featured in seven CONCACAF Champions Cup games, helping América lift the trophy.

Her move to Naples extends a career that has already taken her through three continents, having previously represented Robo Queens in Nigeria, Madrid CFF in Spain following a 2019 move, and Mynavi Sendai in Japan before joining América in August 2024.

Okeke's arrival in Naples

The Nigerian defender is versatile enough to operate at centre-back or full-back, giving Napoli additional cover across their defensive line ahead of the new Serie A Women campaign.

In her first days at the club, Okeke said she was pleased after meeting the coaching staff and her new teammates and that her goal is to give her best alongside the team, as posted on Instagram by Napoli Women.

Her first major test could come quickly. Napoli open their 2026/27 Serie A Women season with a trip to Juventus in Biella on September 26, with kick-off set for 12:30pm local time in Italy, or 11:30am Nigerian time.

Napoli finished seventh in the 2025/26 standings and will be competing in a 12-team league this season.

The top three clubs will earn places in the UEFA Women's Champions League, while the side that finishes bottom faces relegation to Serie B.

The Victor Osimhen Napoli connection

Okeke's arrival at Napoli draws a natural comparison to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, the most celebrated Nigerian to have represented the club.

Osimhen led Napoli's men's side to the Serie A Scudetto in the 2022/23 season before his departure in 2024 following a public falling-out with the club linked to a controversial social media post.

He joined Galatasaray initially on loan before making the move permanent in 2025 and has since guided the Turkish club to back-to-back Super Lig titles.

Okeke also carries considerable international experience with the Super Falcons.

She represented Nigeria at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup before earning a place in the squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Victor Osimhen's injury update

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s right adductor strain suffered during Galatasaray’s clash with Başakşehir FK. The Turkish champions are awaiting MRI results, while Nigeria’s plans for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers hang in the balance.

Osimhen’s possible absence could leave the Super Eagles without their biggest attacking threat when they face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng